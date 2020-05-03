“It was the best of times, it was the worst of times ...” – Opening lines of “A Tale of Two Cities” by Charles Dickens
In this divided political era, there’s surely one thing we can agree on at this point: We’re not living in the best of times. But are we living through the worst time in our history? Or do you see the current COVID-19 pandemic as just a blip on your radar, a minor inconvenience that will be in the rearview mirror in a matter of a few more weeks or months?
Your answer probably depends on a combination of factors – your age, your life experience, your current circumstances and more.
For many of you, it truly is the worst of times: At least one person in the family has lost a job or had hours reduced, the bills are piling up, and your unemployment benefits haven’t kicked in or you’re not eligible. The family is all homebound together, parents are trying to cajole bored or frustrated kids into focusing on their school work, while those still lucky enough to be employed struggle to keep up with their own work without being in the office.
For others, it’s not as bad: You’re blessed to still have a job, the economic stimulus was an unexpected bonus you didn’t really need, and you’re able to help those less fortunate by giving it to organizations that can do the most good with it.
Regardless of which side of the scale you find yourself on, it’s essential for all of us to try to stay positive and do what we can to help ourselves and others through the pandemic in the best ways possible.
Not surprisingly, we’ve seen, heard and read many stories of people who are stepping up to help meet the challenges in Laramie County. Some of our favorite examples include:
• Residents coming out in force to support Dad’s Donuts and the Boys Brew after a Facebook post indicated the businesses was struggling to hang on. Even though the owners eventually found out they would receive some help from the feds, who wasn’t moved by the sight of dozens of vehicles lined up in both directions on South Greeley Highway, waiting their turn to patronize the family-owned business? This is truly what makes Cheyenne and the surrounding area a great place to live!
• Since he couldn’t run in the Boston Marathon this year, Cheyenne resident Adam Cordell ran locally to raise money for Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies. Blue Federal Credit Union and the Blue Foundation matched the money raised dollar for dollar up to $25,000. And since more than $29,000 was given by local residents, that means more than $54,000 will go to help those in need of food in the Equality State.
• Many local banks and credit unions have allowed those impacted financially by the pandemic to skip loan payments without penalty (check with yours to see if this is the case). And some, like Jonah Bank of Wyoming, have given large donations to boost nonprofits working to help those in need. In Jonah Bank’s case, that was a $10,000 lead donation to the Greater Cheyenne COVID-19 Relief Fund, a collaboration between the city of Cheyenne, the Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce, Forward Greater Cheyenne and United Way of Laramie County.
• Speaking of ... including that initial donation, residents and businesses have contributed $45,000 to the fund. United Way is helping distribute the money up to $500 at a time, and anyone who needs help paying their bills should apply at www.forwardgreatercheyenne.org/greater-cheyenne-covid-19 or call 307-638-8904, ext. 12.
• Residents are making cloth masks for those who need them to go to the grocery store or work in places where they have contact with the public. Barb Boyer, owner of Around the Block Quilt Shop, is still assembling and giving away mask kits for people who want to make some for themselves or to give away to others. For more information, go online to www.aroundtheblockquilts.com.
• Teachers and staff like Denise Ryden at Cheyenne’s East High are working hard to make sure students don’t go without food, toiletries and other essential items.
• Those who need masks, disinfecting wipes, diapers and other hard-to-find items are turning to the “Oops... I ran out of...” Facebook community, where local residents are helping each other connect with the things they need.
• And speaking of online connections, as in other places, an Adopt-A-Senior campaign has sprung up on Facebook to help give this year’s graduating class a boost as their K-12 academic experience ends in a less-than-ideal way. Others, including this newspaper, have plans for additional recognition.
• Local residents and first responders are driving through neighborhoods to spread cheer to seniors, children and others, often with honking horns, lights and sirens.
We could go on and on. (For more, plus a daily injection of positivity, join Kristy Baldry Fertig’s Facebook group “Laramie County Community Shout Out.”) These examples aren’t meant to make anyone feel guilty that they’re not doing something similar or to be Pollyanna and say, “See, everything’s great!” Everything’s not great, but things – and, most of all, people – are still good.
Sure, we’ll have our ups and downs, our good days and our bad days. But if, on balance, there are more good than bad, we know we’ll come out the other side of this all right. It’s cliché at this point, but we truly are all in this together.
To those who are struggling, we say, “Hang in there. Don’t feel like you have to do this alone. Help is available, no matter what you need – don’t be afraid or embarrassed to ask for it. And yes, things will get better.”
And to those who are offering the help – whether it’s in the form of money or food or phone calls or serving our community as an essential worker – we just have two words: “Thank you.”