For most of us, the countdown to the end of 2020 started before we even hit the midpoint. For many, it started soon after March 12, the day the COVID-19 pandemic began to impact Wyoming in a variety of ways.
Now, with only four days left, we’re especially eager to take the old calendar off the wall, tear it to pieces and hang up a fresh one. Because although the novel coronavirus won’t magically disappear when Thursday night becomes Friday morning, there’s something comforting and encouraging about the fresh potential that comes with those crisp pages and blank squares.
Which brings us to our annual look at a few of the things we’re most anticipating in the new year. And, of course, at the top of the list for 2021 is a return to “normal,” or as close to the way things were pre-pandemic as possible. The rollout of multiple COVID-19 vaccines gives us all hope that within the next few months, we’ll be able to store away the masks, give each other a big hug, and enjoy family gatherings, dinners out, concerts and rodeos once again.
Among the other things we’re looking forward to in 2021 are:
A less divisive political environment – Many people assume that journalists thrive on conflict. After all, it makes for good stories, right? Yes, but even journalists get tired of the bickering and infighting that leads to gridlock. Because just like you, first and foremost we’re American citizens, and we’d rather tell stories of people working together to get things done for the good of society than report on the latest tweet or Facebook battle involving politicians at the local or national level.
That’s why we’re celebrating the fact that Election 2020 is behind us, and the only trip to the polls in 2021 will be to decide which sixth-penny sales tax projects deserve our support. This past year – and, frankly, the last four – has been exhausting, as we have listened to a nearly constant barrage of charges and counter-charges between Democrats and Republicans across our great country.
And if that weren’t enough, there were the frequent public tiffs between Cheyenne’s mayor and one city councilman, in particular. As some elected officials transition out and new ones come in, we sincerely hope the new year brings a fresh spirit of cooperation at all levels of government, as well as a commitment to make decisions that benefit their constituents instead of themselves for a change. (The cynic in us says that’s too much to hope for, but even some improvement will be worth celebrating.)
A more solid financial footing for the state – Again, at the risk of sounding like a Pollyanna, we sincerely hope Wyoming lawmakers can dig deep and find the intestinal fortitude necessary to put the state on a more solid path financially.
This seems like an especially difficult challenge when you consider who was elected last month. An even more conservative legislative branch likely will result in even less willingness to agree on tax increases to cover necessary expenses. And that will mean deeper cuts into the services that the most vulnerable Wyomingites depend on.
But imagine a state in which those who can afford to pay a bit more agreed to do so in order to care for those who can’t. Isn’t that a place you’d want to live? We have read some of those feelings online, and we get the sense they’re growing. If you agree, tell your state senators, representatives and governor enough is enough. Tell them it’s time they stop punishing those who can least afford to suffer; quit avoiding the difficult decisions that would put the state on a better, less-volatile economic path; and be more imaginative in terms of how they serve those who put them in office in the first place.
Residents who speak up and take action – Which brings us to our role as citizens in all of this. It’s time we stop sitting on the sidelines, watching this three-ring circus and hoping for a different outcome.
In 2021, we believe all Wyoming residents need to ask themselves two important questions:
- What do I value about being a Wyoming resident?
- What am I doing right now to make Wyoming better?
It’s not enough to answer the first question without also answering the second. Because thoughts without action are worthless.
“But I’m older and not physically able to do much anymore,” you say. OK, but you are of sound mind, able to read this newspaper every day and formulate opinions about what you read, right? Do you have an email account, or a pad of paper and a pen? Then, even though you can’t make it to a city or town council, county commission, school board or legislative meeting in person, you can share your thoughts and suggestions with those elected to represent you and your interests.
Although we have done it all along, in 2021, we will be pushing you even harder to make your voice heard. Because although important change can be made by a few loud voices, we’re tired of the vocal minority overruling the silent majority. We’re guessing you are, too.
Is access to affordable housing important to you? Tell city leaders you want them to make it easier for developers to get their projects approved. Is ensuring everyone has access to health care your top priority? Tell state lawmakers you want them to pass Medicaid expansion, and fully fund mental health, substance abuse and senior care programs.
As we hang those fresh new calendars on the wall, let’s make a commitment to spend at least one hour a month doing something that makes Wyoming an even better place to live, shall we?
Here’s to much health and happiness in 2021. After all, we have a lot to look forward to.