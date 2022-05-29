Not to take anything away from our military heroes, both present and past, but this Memorial Day weekend, we can’t help but think about our service members in a different light. That’s because Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has turned a bright spotlight on a relatively small nation that likely wasn’t on many people’s radar just a few months ago.
Since the weeks leading up to the Feb. 24 invasion, the world’s attention has been on the Eastern European nation of 44 million people, which became independent with the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991. What has been so impressive, and helped rally support from so many other countries, is the determination of the Ukrainian people to defeat the invaders, no matter the personal cost.
Which got us to wondering, what would happen if such an invasion happened on American soil? Based on the response following the attack on Pearl Harbor and the 9/11 terrorist attacks, we have to believe most U.S. citizens would answer the call in similar fashion.
Thankfully, we’ve never had to face such a situation. While Japanese pilots dropped bombs and flew kamikaze missions on U.S. soil on Dec. 7, 1941, there were no ground troops seeking to overthrow our government.
On Sept. 11, 2001, terrorists flew commercial airliners filled with American citizens into high-rise buildings in New York City and the Pentagon in the nation’s capital. Their true objective was to inflict fear; they had no army.
In fact, since the War of 1812, the only time soldiers have taken up arms on U.S. soil to prevent the overthrow of our government was when Americans fought each other in the Civil War.
So, the situation currently faced by the Ukrainian people is completely unprecedented for most of us (unless we immigrated from a war-torn country). That doesn’t mean we can’t sympathize with those whose lives have been shattered by outside forces with no justifiable reason to do so.
As you spend some time this weekend contemplating the ultimate sacrifice made by U.S. service members through the generations, imagine Russia or another country has invaded ours. What would you do?
Certainly, some would pack up and flee to Canada, Mexico or some other friendly nation, hoping to keep themselves and their families safe.
Others would rush to volunteer for service in the U.S. Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines or Coast Guard, or join the Wyoming Army or Air National Guard, which surely would be immediately pressed into service.
Still others would take up arms themselves, and either head to the front lines or batten down the hatches at home and prepare to defend what’s theirs.
Of course, there’s more to a war than fight or flight. As anyone who has had to live through a major war or is up on their U.S. history knows, many people organize efforts at home to support the soldiers in the field. That can take the form of working in a factory producing war-related material, preparing care packages or donating money to organizations supporting the war effort.
If you’re a medical professional, it could mean volunteering your services at a front-line med station or military hospital. If you’re a farmer, it could mean shifting the types of crops you grow, making sure the population is fed. If you’re a teen, it could mean volunteering to provide babysitting service so Mom can work in the factory while Dad is away fighting (or vice versa).
In the three months since the Russian invasion, we’ve read stories of resourceful Ukrainians putting their skills to use in many creative ways. Artists and other metalworkers have welded anti-tank obstacles, also known as “Czech hedgehogs.” Backpack companies are now making bulletproof vests. Volunteers have been making camouflage nets, building sandbag barricades along the shoreline, and driving trucks to transport people, supplies and food wherever they are needed.
We know the American people would do the same if, God forbid, something similar should happen here.
So this weekend, as we should do every Memorial Day, take some time to pause and give thanks for those who have given their lives in military service to our country. Place American flags on service members’ gravesites, attend a Memorial Day service, watch a film or television program about a previous war effort or make a contribution to an organization that supports those who did make it home.
And even though Veterans Day exists to honor current and past service members, thank those who have served and are currently serving, too.
Then, take a few more minutes to honor the hero in all of us. Don’t increase your anxiety level by speculating on what might happen in the future. Instead, celebrate the many ways you and your neighbors would come together in response to a dreadful situation.
This Memorial Day weekend, be open to seeing each other for what we really are: allies, not opponents. Americans, not Democrats or Republicans. Friends, not enemies. Maybe, come Tuesday morning, we can start to set aside our differences and work together for the good of all.