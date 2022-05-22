ci·vil·i·ty (n) formal politeness and courtesy in behavior or speech. “I hope we can treat each other with civility and respect.”
We’ve all seen it: Candidates on television, slinging mud at their opponents, whether the accusations are true or not. We’ve seen it in campaign ads, at campaign rallies and during debates. We’ve seen it on social media, both from the politicians themselves and from their supporters.
It almost seems like a waste of words to ask for and expect anything else. Yet we can’t help but try.
Although it’s already infected the race for Wyoming’s single seat in the U.S. House of Representatives, we’re appealing to candidates at all levels – from school board and city council races through the Legislature and the five statewide elected officials – to engage in civil, meaningful discussion of the key issues this election season. Please, rather than resorting to name-calling and fictional narratives, tell us what you believe and why you believe it. Then be open to hearing our perspective.
That’s really what all of us long for, isn’t it? The slower-paced, more neighborly time when we could talk about the state of the world without immediately passing judgement on each other.
Is it possible to disagree agreeably these days? We believe it is, and we’ll explain why it’s critically important this election season in a minute. First, though, let’s establish a definition of what it is we seek.
According to Tomas Spath and Cassandra Dahnke, co-founders of the Institute for Civility in Government, “Civility is claiming and caring for one’s identity, needs and beliefs without degrading someone else’s in the process.” On their website, they expand on that thought with this:
“Civility is about more than just politeness, although politeness is a necessary first step. It is about disagreeing without disrespect, seeking common ground as a starting point for dialogue about differences, listening past one’s preconceptions and teaching others to do the same. Civility is the hard work of staying present, even with those with whom we have deep-rooted and fierce disagreements.
“It is political in the sense that it is a necessary prerequisite for civic action. But it is political, too, in the sense that it is about negotiating interpersonal power such that everyone’s voice is heard, and nobody’s is ignored. And civility begins with us.”
So, what does civility look like in action? It starts with something as as simple as holding the door open for someone with multicolored hair and multiple body piercings and tattoos or someone wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat, and greeting them with a pleasant smile and a friendly “Good afternoon. How are you today?” It extends to helping another person load groceries into their vehicle bearing a “Don’t tread on me” or “Climate change is real” bumper sticker.
Politeness is just the first step, though. It also means sitting down to share a cup of coffee and conversation with someone who has views that are the polar opposite of your own.
At this point, some of you are saying to yourself, “Why? Why should I bother to engage with people who clearly have made up their mind that they’re right and I’m wrong? Don’t I risk wasting my time – or worse, coming away more verbally battered than I already am?”
Of course. No one said it was easy to maintain civility, especially in this age of polarized politics, internet trolls, and mainstream and social media echo chambers. Yet, we believe it’s critical for the future of our society and our success as a country going forward.
So why it is important for candidates to focus on civility? As campaign season ramps up, it’s been discouraging to hear so many people, all along the political spectrum, saying they’re fed up with the whole political scene. Some say they may disengage completely – no reading about candidates, no following key races, possibly even not voting at all.
We understand these feelings, especially among those who have followed recent sessions of the Wyoming Legislature, observed the infighting of the state’s main political party and read about a racially motivated massacre at a grocery store in Buffalo, New York.
Incivility is everywhere we turn. Verbal or physical attacks on others, cyberbullying, rudeness, religious intolerance, discrimination and vandalism are just some of the acts that have been experienced by people in most parts of our country, including here in southeast Wyoming.
That said, we sincerely hope everyone can overcome the impulse to shut down and stay involved. Because to do otherwise is to concede defeat and let the worst of us rule the rest of us.
We all need to recommit to being informed voters this election season. And candidates, we need you to make an extra effort to help people stay engaged.
How? By refusing to get sucked into the mudslinging and uncivil reactions online. By stepping into the muck when you see it developing and saying, “Enough! We can be better than this.” By truly listening to and engaging with those who show interest, regardless of whether they agree with you or not.
Only in this way will we avoid letting another election season drag us farther into the pit of incivility. If we’re successful, our relationships with one another – as well as our democracy as a whole – will be as healthy and productive as they can be.