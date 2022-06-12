Wyoming’s state government has a well-earned reputation for studying problems, rather than solving them. Indecision often leads to no meaningful action.
In the current environment, where inflation and rising housing prices are crushing many low-income residents, that inaction can’t be tolerated. The question is, can state lawmakers and Gov. Mark Gordon muster the political will to do anything that will truly help, especially in an election year?
Even those who earn a decent living are feeling the pressure. We feel it at the grocery store and at the gas pumps. We feel it when we pay our monthly utility bills, and when we pay our rent or property taxes. We’re even feeling it when we pay for child care, entertainment and dining out.
Now imagine you’re a senior citizen on a fixed income, or a family of four with two young children and both parents working outside the home. Maybe you have to travel a significant distance to your job in a pickup, SUV or old, gas-guzzling car. Your employer isn’t picking up the tab for that fuel, so the cost eats into your monthly budget.
With no end to higher prices in sight, what are you going to do? Get another low-wage job? That’s one possibility. Dip into your retirement savings? Not a great idea, but an option for some.
Many will turn to local nonprofit and state agencies for food boxes, rent assistance, energy subsidies and the like, just as they have throughout the COVID-19 pandemic the past couple of years. Some will seek this help for the first time in their lives. Unfortunately, others will become despondent, fail to seek help and add to Wyoming’s already highest-in-the-nation suicide rate.
Think that’s overstating the problem? Try talking to people who face the daily struggle to feed their families, keep a roof over their heads, buy the medications they need and keep fuel in their vehicle.
Thankfully, here in Laramie County, there are many nonprofit agencies that can help. And just this past week, the county Board of Commissioners voted unanimously to grant $2.4 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act funding to 41 local nonprofits. Groups like Needs Inc., Cheyenne Regional Medical Center Mental Health, Safehouse Services, Meals on Wheels, Friday Food Bags and HealthWorks will be able to put that money to use right away, helping those in need.
Laramie County leaders should be proud of the fact they were the first in the state to distribute ARPA funds in this way. Now it’s time for state leaders to follow their example.
Lawmakers and Gov. Gordon must take immediate steps to distribute more of the state’s $2 billion in ARPA money to nonprofits throughout the state that can help ease the financial burden for Wyoming residents.
We don’t want to hear any excuses, either. If legislators can waste a quarter of a million dollars holding a special session in response to a proposed COVID-19 vaccine mandate, they can surely summon the energy to come together to help their constituents weather the current financial crisis.
The governor will no doubt say he’s already working hard to provide relief. In a Wednesday news release, he announced the formation of a “Gas and Diesel Price Working Group” that will “focus on ways to find relief for consumers feeling the pinch of rising fuel costs.”
According to the release, the working group will include members of the governor’s cabinet, representatives of the transportation and agricultural sectors, citizens and legislators. In typical Wyoming fashion, however, there’s no mention of when or how often this group will meet. The members of the group weren’t even identified, and a list of names later provided to the Wyoming Tribune Eagle “shouldn’t be considered final,” according to the governor’s spokesperson.
Gov. Gordon is quoted as saying “I’m committed to considering any and all possible ways, including tax reductions, to provide some quick relief for consumers.” That’s easy for him to say, and it makes him sound compassionate as he faces re-election, but will it translate into actual financial help for those who need it most? Time will tell (just hopefully not too much time).
Our experience tells us this “working group” is likely to spend a lot of time “examin(ing) a wide range of options” and come up with very little “quick relief for consumers.”
Also in true Wyoming fashion, the governor spent the longest of six paragraphs in the release blaming the Biden administration for inflation. First off, that’s not entirely true, since a war in Ukraine, ongoing pandemic-related supply chain impacts and other factors also have played a major role. More important, ask those who are hurting whether they care who’s to blame for their troubles, and most of them probably will say they just want some relief.
It’s time for Wyoming’s politicians to stop pointing fingers and start putting their effort into real, meaningful solutions.
In addition to funneling money through local nonprofits across the state, maybe it means expanding the Low Income Energy Assistance Program to help more people qualify. Maybe it’s expanding the ability for even more homeowners to use Emergency Rental Assistance Program funds for delinquent mortgage payments. Maybe it’s working with the Wyoming Business Council, which took the lead in distributing Affordable Care Act dollars early in the pandemic. Or maybe it’s time to temporarily suspend the state’s fuel tax of 24 cents per gallon, replacing that lost revenue with ARPA dollars.
Whatever state leaders decide, it needs to be done soon. To let hundreds of millions of dollars sit in the bank while Wyoming residents suffer is both shameful and unacceptable.