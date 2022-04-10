How long will it last? No, we’re not referring to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, which started more than two years ago.
We’re talking about one of the few good things to result from the public health emergency – the ability to watch a government meeting from the comfort of your home or office and to testify remotely.
So far, even though COVID-19 case numbers have dropped off dramatically statewide, we’ve seen very few signs of government entities in Wyoming preparing to cut off virtual access. A few have even remained online only. But as with other aspects of our everyday lives, we’re guessing many officials are looking forward to returning to normal (whatever that means these days).
We just hope the “new normal” includes the ability to continue livestreaming meetings on your internet connected device of choice and offer your input without driving sometimes hundreds of miles to another part of the state.
We became concerned this might not be the case when we first reviewed the agenda for last Friday’s meeting of the Wyoming Legislature’s Management Council. The final 30 minutes of the meeting called for Legislative Service Office Director Matt Obrecht to lead a discussion of “Remote Testimony and Streaming of Meetings.”
A phone conversation with Mr. Obrecht early last week reassured us, however, that the Legislature has no plans to end livestreaming or remote testimony. Instead, the agenda item was to consider a request from the Equality State Policy Center that citizens be allowed to register to testify on the day an agenda item is scheduled to be addressed, rather than the current requirement of 5 p.m. the day before.
As with the location of interim meetings, whether to allow this last-minute registration would be at the committee chairperson’s discretion. (After discussing the proposal and various alternatives Friday, the Management Council ultimately declined to make any changes.)
The rumor floating around before we had a chance to talk things over with Mr. Obrecht was that the Legislature wanted to cut off all remote testimony and only hear from people who attended meetings in person. No doubt, some lawmakers would like to do just that. We heard some grumbling to that effect during this year’s budget session, and we occasionally saw evidence of committee chairs prioritizing those in the room over those waiting online.
Others have said it’s time to cut off such access because it’s not being used much these days. Mr. Obrecht agreed that the amount of remote testimony this year has dropped off from its peak in 2021, when it was used heavily during both the general session and the special session related to COVID-19 vaccines. But especially on controversial topics such as abortion and transgender athletes, many people from all walks of life still sought to offer their perspective from wherever they call home.
And that’s as it should be – year-round, not just during the session. Because if lawmakers who chair interim committees are going to retain the right to hold meetings in their hometowns and other locations, it’s imperative that remote testimony be facilitated as much as possible.
Plus, some of our elected officials these days are bad at responding to emails or phone calls, so the only way you know you’re being heard is to testify during public meetings. (Or to make your voice heard in the voting booth.)
Why should someone have to take time off from work and arrange for child care so they can drive across the state for 10 minutes of engagement with their elected officials? Thanks to the technology available today, they shouldn’t.
Even though livestreaming existed well before March 2020, it wasn’t widely adopted by the Wyoming Legislature or most other governing bodies in the state until people were asked to stay home to limit the spread of a deadly contagion. In the Legislature’s case, the $300 million renovation of the state Capitol was completed without the capacity to livestream. Thanks to federal COVID-19 relief funds, though, the state was able to spend $300,000 to add audio-visual equipment to all 10 meeting rooms in the Capitol complex.
The state also has dedicated two conference rooms in the Thyra Thompson Building in Casper to legislative meetings, Mr. Obrecht told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle. Those should be available sometime next month, giving lawmakers another option for improved public access to government.
Here in Laramie County, the Cheyenne City Council has continued to facilitate livestreaming and remote testimony, even when it was forced to temporarily relocate meetings due to boiler problems at the Municipal Building (largely thanks to Laramie County School District 1, which livestreams its meetings). Taking into account both the unpredictable weather and the fact older residents tend to be more engaged than their younger counterparts, it makes sense for this to continue.
And since the Laramie County Board of Commissioners meets at 3:30 p.m. on a weekday, it’s vitally important that livestreaming and remote testimony be available for that group of decision-makers, too.
It would be easy to assume that now that these services have become a regular part of the way these boards operate, they will always be available. But we all know nothing is guaranteed. The county had trouble with its desk-mounted microphones last week and had to pivot to handhelds. What if they decided not to put money into repairs or new equipment?
The best way to ensure these services remain in place is to use them. That doesn’t mean wasting the valuable time of our elected officials with meaningless blather. But when you have helpful suggestions, questions or supportive comments, take a few minutes to hop online and share them.
If you don’t, you may find yourself without the ability to do so in the future.