If you’re reading this and it’s your first time in Wyoming’s capital city, we have just one word for you: Welcome!
No doubt, you’re here to enjoy the 126th anniversary of Cheyenne Frontier Days and find out why it’s known as the “Daddy of ‘em All.” Believe us when we say it won’t disappoint.
From the spectacle inside the world’s largest outdoor rodeo arena to the many related events throughout the area, there’s never a dull moment. And that can be the problem.
Granted, it’s a good problem to have, but deciding where to spend your time, energy and money can be difficult when there are so many great options.
A few of our favorites include:
The grand parades through downtown – Starting near the state Capitol, the four parades (yesterday, Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, beginning at 9 a.m.) are filled with Western history, talented young musicians and more horses than you thought could possibly exist in one place at one time.
A one-of-a-kind breakfast experience – It’s hard to do justice to describing the free pancake breakfasts held at the Cheyenne Depot Plaza on Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 7-9 a.m. The local Kiwanis Club has flippin’ flapjacks down to a science, feeding around 10,000 people in two hours. They also make it a lot of fun, with high-flying hotcakes, rodeo royalty signing autographs, and American Indian dancers and country musicians.
The Wings over Warren Airshow – Nothing beats the thrill of the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds aerial demonstration team screaming over your head, all six F-16C Fighting Falcon jets in tight formation. Grab some sunscreen, a water bottle and a folding chair and make the trek to F.E. Warren Air Force Base for a not-to-be-missed experience.
(The best news so far? All of the above are free!)
The rodeo, of course – A trip to Cheyenne just wouldn’t be complete without sitting in the grandstands and watching cowboys and cowgirls test their skills against some of the most ornery bulls, fast steers and bucking broncs. Be sure to get to Frontier Park early so you don’t miss the pre-rodeo entertainment and the spectacle of the grand entry.
At Frontier Park, there’s much more than the rodeo, including the Indian Village, Old Frontier Town, The Garden, a wide variety of vendors, the carnival midway and tons of food options.
Downtown, there’s the Cheyenne Gunslingers performances at high noon and 6 p.m., which feature a lot of cheeky fun mixed in with some serious lessons in gun safety. There’s also the Cheyenne Little Theatre Players’ Old Fashioned Melodrama and Olio Acts, a Vaudeville-style Western theater show (written this year by WTE Editorial Board member Lindsey Hanlon) that encourages the audience to cheer for the hero and boo the villain.
Look beyond the Cheyenne Frontier Days schedule booklet, though, and you’ll find the Western hospitality and quality-of-life amenities that attract residents to the “Magic City of the Plains.”
Some of those features include:
Cheyenne Botanic Gardens/Lions Park/Greater Cheyenne Greenway – It’s rare for a city of 65,000 residents at 6,063 feet elevation to have such a world-class facility as our Botanic Gardens; it’s even more rare that it’s entirely free to visit. Located right across Carey Avenue from Frontier Park, it’s one of the main reasons to venture into Lions Park, along with the possibility of a quiet walk around Sloans Lake or a paddle-boat trek on the water.
Skirting the eastern edge of the park is another Cheyenne gem – the greenway, a 10-foot-wide concrete path that winds its way through many Capital City neighborhoods. Whether you decide to walk, bicycle or skateboard on the path, it’s well worth checking out.
History at every turn – From the Cheyenne Frontier Days Old West Museum at Frontier Park to the Wyoming State Museum near the state Capitol, there’s something fascinating and fun for all ages. We also highly recommend the Cheyenne Depot Museum, which tells the history of the railroad and its role in the city’s more than 150-year history, as well as the Historic Governors’ Mansion, which was home to the state’s chief executives and their families from 1905 to 1976.
The Visit Cheyenne organization also operates a motorized trolley tour out of the Depot that offers a narrated journey through the city’s historic spots, with drop-off and re-boarding at some of the places mentioned above.
Art, music and other entertainment – Our arts and music scene have grown tremendously in recent years – even during a pandemic. It includes top-notch galleries; music venues like The Lincoln and Fridays on the Plaza; and even some fantastic murals that make a stroll through downtown an exciting adventure.
There’s also family activities like miniature golf, a trampoline park and a chance to see buffalo without traveling to Yellowstone National Park at Terry Bison Ranch.
Food, libations and authentic souvenirs – Although the food is unique at Frontier Park, be sure to get away for a nice meal at one of our many local restaurants. Laramie County also boasts several award-winning breweries and distilleries. And while you’re visiting downtown, be sure to grab some authentic Wyoming souvenirs at one of several specialty shops.
Whew! That’s a lot to fit in, we know. Can’t do it all this week? Come on back another time. You’re sure to be met by many of the same friendly faces with the same warm greeting you get this week.
Have a safe, fun and memorable Cheyenne Frontier Days, everyone!