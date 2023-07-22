A little more than 156 years ago, about 400 men gathered at an isolated spot on Crow Creek to celebrate our nation’s birthday. They were mostly U.S. Army soldiers, but scattered among them were railroad executives, Denver-area businessmen and a handful of others.

Cheyenne didn’t exist at that point. The soldiers were there to protect the area from the recent actions of Native Americans and to prepare for the coming of the transcontinental railroad.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.

Explore newsletters

WE WANT TO KNOW WHAT YOU THINK:

Contact us via email at opinion@wyomingnews.com.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus