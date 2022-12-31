A s the sun sets on 2022, take your right hand, reach as far over your left shoulder as possible, pat yourself on the back, and say to yourself, “Way to go! You made it through another year!”
It you can, pat a friend or loved one on the back and say, “Thank you for always being there for me, in the good times and the not-so-good. I couldn’t do it without you.”
Without being able to factor in each person’s individual circumstances, the overall arc of the past year was probably about what most people expected at this time a year ago. There were struggles and successes, stressors and joys as the Earth made another loop around the Sun.
The news was often dominated by politics, as midterm election drama grabbed the headlines. Legislators met, passed an abortion “trigger bill” to ban the procedure as soon as the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade (which it did), and fumed as state courts prevented it from going into effect.
City Council members considered 10 applicants for one retail liquor license, and Cheyenne’s mayor lobbied lawmakers for access to more. A disciplinary hearing was held for Laramie County’s district attorney, who decided not to seek a second term in office.
Historic flooding closed the country’s first national park; state officials were taken to court for allegedly not funding K-12 education properly; high prices on everything from food to fuel took their toll on people’s pocketbooks; and the Capital City continued to wrestle with cases of racism, bigotry and anti-semitism.
In one bright spot, as we passed the two-year anniversary of the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, booster vaccines continued to help people fight off the deadly virus, mask wearing decreased, and, for many, life returned to something closer to the old normal.
So, what can we expect from 2023? Without a crystal ball, the only thing we know for sure is that even though it’s not an election year, there will still be plenty of political talk as Republicans take control of the U.S. House of Representatives and candidates from both parties look ahead to the 2024 presidential race.
As we prepare to toss one calendar in the recycle bin and hang up a new one, here are a few of our hopes for the next 12 months:
A new sheriff in town – On Tuesday, Brian Kozak will be sworn in as Laramie County sheriff. The former Cheyenne Police Department chief has already made it clear he plans to announce a restructuring within the office, which has been led by Danny Glick for nearly 20 years.
We’re always open to looking at things in a new way, and we’ll be interested to see what benefits will come from these changes. Our main hope is that Mr. Kozak will be able to set aside any hard feelings that might be lingering toward Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins, who refused to reappoint him when he became mayor. Although they don’t work together a lot, we think it’s important for the county sheriff and the leader of the only large city in the county to get along. We hope both men see it the same way.
Trustees set the tone – Although they have already been seated, the three new members of the Laramie County School District 1 Board of Trustees have yet to be tested, so it remains to be seen what their priorities will be.
During her interview with the Wyoming Tribune Eagle Editorial Board, Susan Edgerton made it clear she was the candidate who most closely aligned with the Moms for Liberty philosophy toward book banning, school curriculum that mentions LGBTQ+ rights, teaching about racial discrimination and COVID-19 restrictions in schools. We expect she will align with current trustees Christy Klaassen and Alicia Smith on many issues.
Rene Hinkle seems like the most progressive of the newly elected trustees, but already she has been denied any leadership position on the board. Brooke Humphrey is the wildcard, since she was endorsed by the Laramie County GOP, but told us she was uncomfortable with partisan endorsements in nonpartisan races.
We sincerely hope the LCSD1 board can avoid the controversies and hot-button topics that have distracted other school boards in Wyoming and other states, and that all seven board members can stay focused on what’s best for all children in the state’s largest K-12 district.
Housing must be more affordable – We said it here earlier, and we’ll say it again: The Cheyenne City Council’s top priority for 2023 needs to be housing affordability. As the area gears up for the replacement of the Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missiles with the new Sentinel ICBMs, pressure on the city’s housing stock will likely increase.
City leaders have already learned about some possible solutions from their Affordable Housing Task Force, as well as their counterparts to the south, and we hope to see them make some changes early in the year. At the same time, they need to be looking for other outside-the-box thinking, including ways to utilize vacant buildings and land citywide.
And since the problem isn’t confined to Cheyenne, we hope state lawmakers also address the issue, both during the upcoming session and in the interim period that follows adjournment in March.
Other priorities/projects – Space doesn’t allow us to cover everything in detail here, but for the state of Wyoming, water needs to be the focus as the Southwestern U.S. continues to dry up and pressure mounts for upstream states to release more into the parched desert.
Both locally and statewide, more resources are needed to provide the mental health services to reduce the state’s highest-in-the-nation suicide rate. That includes permanent funding for the 988 hotline, money to encourage providers to locate here, and possibly a local task force led by Mayor Collins to address the ways it touches average citizens, the homeless, those experiencing domestic violence and people struggling with substance abuse.
We look forward to watching the children’s museum and Hitching Post Plaza being built; the Hynds Building and adjacent “hole” fill up; and economic diversity efforts expand, both here and statewide.
More than anything, though, we hope 2023 brings a renewed commitment to simply being nice to one another. Throughout the past year, we heard story after story from lifelong Wyomingites and those who had considered moving here that they were turned away by how hateful and vicious our discourse has gotten in the past few years. This means more support for ALL Wyoming residents, regardless of their gender, sexual orientation, skin color, or religious or political party affiliation.
At the same time, our failure to properly support educators, doctors and pretty much all civil servants has the potential to leave the state in dire circumstances in the near future.
Our sincere hope is that at this time next year, we can look back with pride, pat one another on the back, and say, “Nice job, neighbor! We really turned things around in 2023!”