Ask Gov. Mark Gordon and most Wyoming lawmakers how much money is “enough” in the state’s savings accounts, and see if you get a definitive number. Chances are you won’t, because the answer seems to be “There’s no such thing.”
In some ways, that’s the right answer. Based on the state’s current tax structure and its dependence on revenue from the volatile minerals industry, there’s really no other choice. History shows that if Wyoming is going to weather the cyclical downturns in oil, gas and coal prices without severe budget cuts, there needs to be enough money in savings to cover the cost of doing business.
According to Don Richards, the Legislature’s budget and fiscal administrator, the Legislative Stabilization Reserve Account (LSRA), also known as the “rainy-day account,” currently has nearly $1.8 billion in cash in it. The two permanent funds, Permanent Wyoming Mineral Trust Fund (PMTF) and Common School Permanent Land Fund, had market values of just over $10 billion and nearly $4.9 billion, respectively, as of June 30. Reserve accounts for these two funds contain nearly $900 million more.
Gov. Gordon is justifiably proud of the fact that Wyoming could run on savings alone for 349.6 days — the most of any state in the nation. And, since 2016, the LSRA has been used a couple dozen times to cover such things as local government funding, economic diversification initiatives, capital projects, commercial air service, etc., according to Mr. Richards.
But the state’s savings accounts do much more than just fill in the gaps when times are tight. Equality State government is counting on the billions of unspent dollars to generate the millions needed to cover annual expenses.
The governor calls it part of the “three-legged stool” of state revenue. The legs represent mineral industry tax revenue, investment income, and revenue from sales and use and property taxes. In the past, the longest leg of the consistently lopsided stool came from the mineral industry. That’s still the case today, but it’s not as high as it used to be.
According to Mr. Richards, mineral industry income currently amounts to 38.2% of the revenue coming into the General Fund and the Budget Reserve Account, which are the two checking accounts the Legislature uses to pay the state’s bills. Sales and use tax accounts for 27.6%, and investment income is a close third at 26.8%. (The remaining 7.4% comes from a variety of fees, penalties, interest, cigarette tax and liquor sales profits.)
Without personal or corporate income taxes, this three-legged stool is all we’ve got. (Unless you factor in the massive amount of federal funding that helps pay for things like road construction, health care, K-12 education, municipal drinking water projects, etc. In fact, no state relies more on funding from the federal government than Wyoming, which gets 56.43% of its money from Washington, D.C. But we don’t like to talk about that.)
So, savings isn’t just for a rainy day; it’s insurance against pressure to seek out new sources of revenue — some of which are wildly unpopular among an electorate used to getting nearly $7 in services for every dollar paid in taxes.
We get it. No one wants to pay more taxes. And many residents need relief from the higher property taxes caused by the ongoing housing crisis.
Which begs a larger question: How long are we going to keep socking away money, praying that our investments continue to produce returns large enough to cover our expenses, while doing all we can to boost the state’s declining legacy energy industries?
To hear the state’s politicians tell it, diversifying Wyoming’s revenue streams would be detrimental to economic development efforts. Gov. Gordon recently told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle that having no personal or corporate income tax is “very attractive and builds the business and economic environment that will secure the growth that Wyoming will start to see in the years to come.”
We’ve heard such promises for decades, but so far, that’s all they are — promises. Sure, a few small manufacturers are moving to Wyoming, but usually it’s to escape unfavorable regulations in their home state, and they’re bringing their own employees, who just add to the housing pressure communities are already facing.
The reality is that the main people attracted by Wyoming’s favorable tax climate are the super-rich, who choose the Cowboy State as place to protect their money, not to spur economic growth.
But diversifying the economy doesn’t seem to be on lawmakers’ minds. They seem content to waste time arguing over which savings pot taxpayer dollars should go into.
Recently, Senate Revenue Committee Chairman Bo Biteman, R-Ranchester, said that although he was happy that $1.4 billion was put into savings earlier this year, he wished more of it had gone into permanent accounts, rather than the LSRA, where “politicians can get their greasy little fingers on it. And they will — they always do for some pet projects.”
Sen. Biteman also disagreed with anyone who tries to argue that saving such large amounts of money ignores the real problems faced by many Wyoming residents, including: food insecurity (thankfully being addressed by Wyoming first lady Jennie Gordon); lack of health insurance; inability to afford the high cost of housing and property taxes; working two or more jobs to afford child care and other expenses; and so on.
“I don’t think anybody’s hurting right now in Wyoming,” said the lawmaker, who clearly doesn’t run in the same circles most of us do.
His counterpart in the House of Representatives, Rep. Steve Harshman, R-Casper, is more compassionate, recalling times recently when the state had to negatively impact nursing home residents, people with disabilities and others with budget cuts. He said he wants to make sure that doesn’t happen again, but add money to savings at the same time.
Is it enough to avoid making things worse for Wyoming residents? Or is it the state’s job to help lift people out of poverty, attract businesses that pay a living wage and provide access to health care so they can keep working? To do the latter, state leaders are going to have to realize they can’t count on the existing three-legged stool for much longer, and they must have a genuine, detailed conversation about tax reform options.
When it comes to saving billions while letting people go without enough food on the table and health care for their children, we have one word for state leaders: “Enough.”
