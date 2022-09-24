Nearly two years ago, the Laramie County School District 1 Board of Trustees voted to change the way three members of the seven-person board are elected.
Yet the journey to that unanimous decision was not without controversy. In fact, it took two attempts, several contentious meetings and more than one editorial from this newspaper to get the board to do the right thing.
On the surface, the main objection seemed to be a concern that if we allowed three people to represent specific parts of town, they wouldn’t do what’s best for the district of a whole. Some people suspected the unstated reality was that there existed an elitist – possibly even racist – fear of what might happen if someone other than white, upper-crust people from the Central triad served on the board.
Regardless of the troubling journey to get here, voters who live within the boundaries of the state’s largest K-12 district now have the opportunity to pick at least one person from the area where they live to represent them on the board. With minor deviations, for the South triad, that’s Area 1; the East triad is Area 2; and the Central triad is known as Area 3. The fourth open seat this year will be filled by someone running an at-large campaign, or throughout the entire district.
Why was this change so important? Because for years now, no one from the South triad has earned a seat on the board. There are many reasons for that, but it’s not because no one has tried.
We believe it’s because winning an at-large seat requires a certain amount of already-established name recognition or a significant financial investment in a campaign to build the necessary level of support. To run a successful campaign means it’s important to buy yard signs, mailers and media advertising. It also means a lot of time spent knocking on doors, visiting with residents and explaining why you deserve their vote.
For those with limited resources, all of these things are often hard – or impossible – to come by. As the candidates running for the three new area-based seats have discovered this year, it’s still a significant commitment to run for the local school board, even in smaller areas.
Which is one reason why the Wyoming Tribune Eagle Editorial Board has decided to give special attention to the LCSD1 race this year.
Another is the fact that in the 24 months since the school board agreed to make this important change, several other controversial issues have emerged. And, unfortunately, many of those topics have been politicized in ways that have very little to do with what’s best for the children attending kindergarten through senior high.
The first, of course, was whether students and district employees should be required to wear masks to help prevent the spread of the deadly COVID-19 coronavirus. Early in the pandemic – around the same time the board was debating the residence-area election change – few people were objecting to the need for face coverings. Vaccines were not yet available, and the focus was still on keeping both children and adults healthy.
As the pandemic continued, however, masks became politicized, from the top level of our government, all the way down to the local levels. People started showing up at school board meetings across the country – including here in Cheyenne – demanding that mask requirements be lifted.
Since then, other topics have stirred controversy, including how this country’s racist past should be taught in history classes, whether certain books should be allowed in school libraries and how much freedom teachers should have when it comes to teaching the district’s approved curriculum.
These issues have turned what is supposed to be a group of community volunteers elected through a nonpartisan contest into the latest battle between Republicans and Democrats. This troubling fact was made even more obvious by the Laramie County Republican Party’s recent decision to endorse a slate of conservative school board candidates following an evening forum.
Here at the WTE, we believe in providing ways to connect our community, not tear it apart. Which is why we hope voters will choose candidates for all four seats who want to keep politics out of school board discussions, and instead focus on giving our children the highest-quality, most well-rounded education possible.
After all, regardless of whether you just finished high school and are voting for the first time or your kids and grandkids are long gone, you have a vested interest in the “product” of our public school system. We believe you should want strong, independent thinkers who have the skills necessary to be successful in life, not more people who will parrot what they see on television or read on social media.
To that end, the WTE Editorial Board has scheduled 45-minute interviews with all 14 candidates for the four open LCSD1 board seats (three in Area 1, three in Area 2, four in Area 3 and four at-large). We are asking them all the same 11 prepared questions, as well as leaving time for them to offer up their own issues or areas of concern.
When the last of these conversations concludes on Oct. 4, our photographer/videographer, Alyte Katilius, and I will post the raw interview footage online, as well as work together to create videos spotlighting everyone’s answer to some of the key questions.
And yes, as we have done in the past, members of the WTE Editorial Board will recommend who we think would best represent all 14,000-plus students, staff, parents and other constituents in a nonpartisan, objective way. That editorial is currently planned for Saturday, Oct. 15.
In the meantime, we hope you will take the time to get to know more about the candidates seeking your vote. All of them have been asked to complete questionnaires, which are being posted to WyomingNews.com as they are received. Most are participating in public forums, as well as knocking on doors in the evenings and on weekends, hoping for a few minutes of your time.
Join us in this important endeavor, won’t you? Take the time to get to know these folks before casting your ballot. Our future really does depend on it.
Brian Martin is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s managing editor. He can be reached by email at bmartin@wyomingnews.com. Follow him on Twitter at @briankmartin.