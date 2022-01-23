We wish it were this simple: 1) Get the new census numbers; 2) Calculate the number of residents per House and Senate district; 3) Create a new voting districts map to fit the formula.
Unfortunately, redistricting is much more than a numbers game – it’s political, even though it shouldn’t be. So although Laramie County deserves more representation at the state Capitol because its population has gone up in the past decade, state lawmakers in the counties that saw their population decline aren’t going down without a fight.
That means as the Feb. 14 start of the next legislative session approaches, four months of work by the committee tasked with this thankless job is in danger.
How did we get to this point? First, it’s important to understand that the main goal of any effort to draw district boundaries is “one person, one vote.” That means regardless of where you live, you should have roughly the same number of people representing you in the Wyoming Legislature as a resident in another part of the state.
According to the U.S. Census Bureau, Wyoming had 576,851 people in 2020. Since the 1970s, the Legislature has been comprised of 30 senators and 60 representatives. That means there should be one senator for every 19,228 people and one representative for every 9,614 people.
State Rep. Dan Zwonitzer, R-Cheyenne, co-chairs the Joint Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions Interim Committee, tasked with bringing forth a redistricting plan for lawmakers to consider next month. That makes him somewhat of an expert on this process, including the nuances, challenges and outright battles that come from it.
In explaining how it works to WTE staff members recently, Mr. Zwonitzer noted that courts have generally held that a standard deviation under 10% is acceptable. For that reason, his committee entered the process last year with a goal of each district having plus or minus 5% the number of people listed above.
But again, it’s not that simple. Wyoming has a tradition of two House districts “nested” inside each Senate district, and, after doing the math last year, it was discovered that Laramie County is entitled to 10.43 House seats. So, how do you draw 11 House districts inside five Senate districts? And if you’re not going to increase the number of House seats, who has to lose one?
Oh yeah, don’t forget to stay in line with current precincts as much as possible. And remember that south Cheyenne feels like it needs more of a voice at the Capitol. And Goshen County doesn’t want some of its residents included in districts comprised mostly of Laramie County folks (even though they share common concerns). And don’t you dare consider looking west and overlapping into Albany County, since you’d be mixing rural Laramie County Republicans into one of the few strongholds left for Democrats.
Is your head spinning yet? Hang on tight, folks. We’ve barely scratched the surface.
Last fall, after considering eight different ways to allow for a deviation exception in northern Wyoming, the committee voted to let four counties in the Bighorn Basin, along with part of Fremont County, draw districts at 6.2% below population. Then Weston County wanted to remain “whole,” which would impact Campbell County. And don’t forget Sen. Affie Ellis and Sen. Stephan Pappas live 18 blocks apart in Cheyenne, and they don’t want to have run against one another.
Just when the committee seemed to be close to a possible solution to this mess, along came a new suggestion: the “I-80 compromise.” Led by state Sens. Brian Boner, R-Douglas, and Larry Hicks, R-Baggs, the plan is seen as a way to bring all of the districts along the southern corridor within the acceptable range of standard deviation. Except, as Rep. Zwonitzer pointed out, it actually throws two of the counties with the largest population gains into upheaval – plus, it tosses aside four months worth of committee work.
Of course, there are many more issues and objections in play than we can cover here. But with the legislative session drawing ever closer, time is running out. Lawmakers on the Corporations Committee will gather again this coming Thursday to try to hash out a plan they all can support. If they fail to do so, we hate to think what this debate will look like come Valentine’s Day and beyond.
All of this points to the need for reform of the redistricting process. Sen. Mike Gireau, D-Jackson, has indicated he will support a separate bill this year to create an independent commission to tackle the redistricting challenge following the 2030 census. Rep. Andy Schwartz, D-Jackson, has expressed similar support.
But this can’t be a Democrats vs. Republicans issue. The question all of our elected officials should ask themselves – regardless of political affiliation – is “What’s best for the people of Wyoming – today, over the next 10 years and beyond?”
Because we all see what’s happening. Wyoming’s urban areas – like Cheyenne – are growing as more people move where the jobs are. As that happens, the goal of “one person, one vote” means they deserve more representation at the Capitol. How do you achieve that? Toss aside the “nesting” tradition? Let the Legislature have more than 90 members? It’s all too complex for us to decide.
What we do know, though, is it’s time for state legislators to rise above partisan concerns, set aside self-interests and do what’s right – this week, and in the weeks and years to come.