Longtime readers of the Wyoming Tribune Eagle know we have a rich history of endorsing candidates in various high-profile local, state or federal races. These recommendations were made only after our editorial board completed thorough interviews with the candidates in the race – usually in person.

Unfortunately, time and resources don’t allow such a thorough vetting of candidates at this time. But in one key race at the state level, one candidate is so obviously the wrong fit for the job that he has earned our first-ever “non-endorsement” – a recommendation that Wyoming voters choose anyone but him.

