Longtime readers of the Wyoming Tribune Eagle know we have a rich history of endorsing candidates in various high-profile local, state or federal races. These recommendations were made only after our editorial board completed thorough interviews with the candidates in the race – usually in person.
Unfortunately, time and resources don’t allow such a thorough vetting of candidates at this time. But in one key race at the state level, one candidate is so obviously the wrong fit for the job that he has earned our first-ever “non-endorsement” – a recommendation that Wyoming voters choose anyone but him.
No, we’re not talking about Chuck Gray in the secretary of state’s race (although it was tempting to make this a “two-fer” based on his ridiculous, unsubstantiated statements about Wyoming election integrity alone).
Instead, the focus of our opposition at this point is “incumbent” Superintendent of Public Instruction Brian Schroeder.
This will come as no surprise to those who have read these pages during the six months since he was appointed by Gov. Mark Gordon to fill the remainder of Jillian Balow’s term when she resigned to take a similar position in Virginia. That’s because nearly every time he has spoken publicly about an issue, Mr. Schroeder has earned a “Thumbs Down” from the WTE Editorial Board.
Each time, the “down” was well-deserved, and we even showed some restraint by not giving them to him in consecutive weeks. But regardless of whether he received them at the time or not, the evidence points to Mr. Schroeder being possibly the worst person Wyoming voters could put in the position of leader of the state’s public school system (Yes, even worse than Cindy Hill, believe it or not.).
The main reason he’s the wrong fit is Mr. Schroeder comes from a private, military school background and seems hell-bent on making our public schools look and feel like those institutions. That’s fine if you choose to send your child to such a school, but not appropriate for the vast majority.
Next, he clearly believes his main purpose isn’t to focus on the details of supporting the state’s 26 K-12 school districts, it’s to appeal to the far-right base that sent him to Cheyenne in the first place. (It wouldn’t be appropriate to blame the governor for inflicting Mr. Schroeder on us, since the other two finalists offered by the Wyoming GOP had even less professional experience in education or none at all.)
Among the other evidence:
Within his first few weeks in office, Mr. Schroeder was testifying in committees of the Wyoming Legislature, but not in support of more funding for K-12 education or higher pay for teachers. Instead, he publicly supported one bill to ban teaching critical race theory, even though he acknowledged it wasn’t being taught at the K-12 level in Wyoming. He supported another “prohibiting biological males from athletic teams and sports designated for females in public schools,” saying he considers transgender identities part of a “social contagion.”
In late May, he held an event at Cheyenne’s Evangelical Free Church promoting charter schools. During the event, he said it was alarming how U.S. public schools have become one of most toxic places for children before being challenged by someone in the audience and clarifying that he didn’t mean Wyoming schools. Later, he said, “The evangelists of secularism saw two institutions, government and education, as the perfect twin vehicles through which they would remake society in their image. Once more, through this quiet revolution, they anticipated the American people would be sleeping at the wheel, and by the time they woke up, it would be too late.” He said the end result would be that the federal government would sink its hooks deeper into public schools, with a growing number of strings attached.
In June, Mr. Schroeder loudly proclaimed that Wyoming would not comply with a USDA Food and Nutrition Services mandate that requires states to comply with nondiscrimination policies that include new provisions for gender identity and sexual orientation. If he were able to follow through on this statement, the state would have to come up with $40 million a year to cover the federal government’s share of funding for school lunches. He said there is no way he would deny any student a meal; instead, this is about pushing back on Biden administration mandates, and “We categorically reject gender ideology and will not bow to the coercive will of a bully government.”
Earlier this month, he said he wants Wyoming to have a law that would prevent teachers from discussing some sexual and gender-related topics with young children. Modeled after Florida’s Parental Rights in Education Act – referred to by critics as the “don’t say gay law” – this legislation would keep teachers from mentioning these topics to students in kindergarten through third grade.
That’s the just the high-profile positions he’s taken. No doubt, he has many more deeply held, ultra-conservative beliefs that hasn’t had the opportunity to share on a public stage yet. But it’s more than enough to know he’s the opposite of the inclusive, accepting and supportive leader that LGBTQ students and staff of all gender identities – as well as the rest of Wyoming residents – need.
Of course, we know there are many in the state who will support Mr. Schroeder because they agree with him on these issues. Chief among them are the leaders of the Wyoming Republican Party, who have gone out of their way to show their support, even though there were four other Republicans seeking the position until Sheridan military college professor Thomas Kelly (one of the three finalists for the job initially) announced his withdrawal from the race earlier this week.
As the most high-profile candidate in the race, Mr. Schroeder has to be considered the favorite to advance to November’s general election. He certainly has statewide name recognition – something none of the other three remaining GOP candidates can claim.
We just hope that notoriety leads voters who value the integrity of the K-12 public education system to pick someone – anyone – else.
If so, the amount of time Mr. Schroeder has to inflict his idea of “leadership” on our public school system will be limited to less than 12 months. If not, brace yourselves, folks. We’re afraid his “shock-and-awe” trampling of the rights of certain Wyoming students and his politicization of the office has only begun.
