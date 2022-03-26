UP to members of the Wyoming Legislature and Gov. Mark Gordon for passing and signing a bill that attempts to close “dark money” loopholes by significantly increasing fines against groups that fail to file timely campaign finance reports.
Since the 2010 U.S. Supreme Court ruling in Citizens United v. Federal Election Commission treats corporations the same as people and money the same as speech, companies are able to spend an unlimited amount of money without any accountability. Unless Citizens United is overturned, it’s up to states to pass legislation like House Bill 80 that requires disclosure of these often hefty contributions.
Although Wyoming has had a filing requirement, the penalty for non-compliance was a one-time payment of $500 – an extremely inexpensive cost of doing business for these often wealthy donors. HB 80 imposes a fine of $500 a day for campaigns, political action committees and organizations that fail to file an itemized statement of contributions and expenditures.
Members of the grassroots group Wyoming Promise deserve credit for pressing lawmakers to pass this bill. Now it’s up to the Secretary of State’s Office to enforce it.
UP to Laramie County School District 1’s Parent Engagement and Educational Partnership with Schools (PEEPS) program leaders for offering a free six-week parenting class called “Parenting the Love and Logic Way.”
According to its website, “Love and Logic is a way of working with children that puts parents back in control, teaches children to be responsible and prepares young people to live in the real world, with its many choices and consequences.”
The 90-minute class will be offered during both the lunch hour and after work each Tuesday from April 12 through May 17 at Storey Gym. Meals will be provided, and participants will receive a free workbook. Space is limited, so families are required to register online at https://forms.office.com/r/00skYf8Ry5. More information is available by calling Laura at 307-275-4394 or Nicole at 307-275-1505.
UP to the folks behind Wyoming Lifeline for securing the money needed to expand the state’s suicide prevention hotline from weekdays only to seven days a week.
Thanks to a series of grants, coverage at WYLL in Greybull will be from 4 a.m. to 4 p.m. every day. From 4 p.m. to midnight, calls will be routed to the state’s other lifeline, operated by Central Wyoming Counseling Center in Casper. That means anyone who calls the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline (800-273-8255) during those times will get to talk with someone in the Equality State. (Calls during the remaining four hours will continue to be answered by a national overflow center.)
Once additional grants and American Rescue Plan Act funds approved by the Legislature are received, the plan is to make 24/7 coverage based in Wyoming available as soon as possible.
We applaud this effort and encourage state officials to find ways to permanently fund this important work after the federal funding runs out.
UP to everyone working to keep the conversation going about bias and discrimination in the Capital City.
Several things have happened in the wake of allegations of racial discrimination against an Air Force airman at a local business and racist comments directed at Black students in local schools. F.E. Warren Air Force Base Commander Col. Catherine Barrington met with Mayor Patrick Collins and Laramie County School District 1 Superintendent Margaret Crespo. She also sent letters to both the business and the school district, putting them on notice that such behavior won’t be tolerated.
The Cheyenne City Council recently voted 8-1 to pass an ordinance making it a misdemeanor offense to harass someone based on a bias against them because of their race, gender, sexual orientation, political affiliation, etc. And a recent “Cheyenne Unity Forum” featured several panelists, including leaders of the local Chamber of Commerce, school district, NAACP chapter and a local pastor.
The lone holdout on the council, Michelle Aldrich, is making plans for a series of events that may include guest speakers, panel discussions, town hall meetings, book studies, a film series and more. And at least one other group has discussed ways to provide resources to help out.
All of this is great, and we hope it achieves the goal of keeping the conversation going about inequality and discrimination in southeast Wyoming. Our only concern is that these disparate initiatives could each fizzle out, leaving no lasting impact. What do they, collectively, hope to achieve? Better awareness of the impacts of such discrimination? Systems that call it out when it happens? Education of young people to avoid it in the future?
We hope the answer is all of the above. For our part, we pledge to continue spotlighting these efforts as they work to make Cheyenne an even more open, supportive and inclusive community for all people.