UP to all of the volunteers who participated in the recent Greater Cheyenne Greenway Spring Clean-up, including those who have adopted a section of the 40-mile system year-round.
During the two-week clean-up period, volunteers removed dozens of bags worth of trash from both sides of the path. Most importantly, much of this came in the form of waste that had made its way into adjacent creeks.
As things continue to return to normal and COVID-19 pandemic restrictions slide into the rearview mirror, city staff report even more people using the 10-feet-wide concrete pathway. That makes upkeep like this even more important. Unfortunately, that increased use often means more litter left behind by people who don’t respect this amazing community amenity or our natural environment as much as these volunteers do.
With the Greenway system marking its 30th anniversary this year, we hope more people will take a bit of time this spring and summer to help out, either for an hour or two, or by deciding to become an Adopt a Spot volunteer. To learn more, contact Greenway and Park Planner Jeanie Vetter at 307-638-4379 or jvetter@cheyennecity.org.
UP to Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1881 Auxiliary members for working hard to make sure the annual Memorial Day wreath-laying ceremony at Beth El Cemetery wasn’t canceled for the second year in a row.
When Legionnaires said they weren’t going to have the service this year due to the ongoing pandemic, Auxiliary members like Becky Poch and Air Force veteran Cheryl Shannon were both shocked and upset. But they also were determined to hold some kind of event, even if it had to be scaled back a bit.
Thankfully, the quartermaster gave his approval to carry on with the event, and the women kicked into high gear to plan the best ceremony possible in a short amount of time.
Even Mother Nature seemed to reward these efforts. By 11 a.m. Monday, the rain clouds had disappeared, and those who gathered at Beth El Cemetery were able to pay the proper respect to those who gave their lives in military service to their country. Our hats are off to everyone who made it possible.
UP to the Cheyenne City Council for voting last month to allow the Downtown Development Authority to generate its own revenue, rather than depending completely on its mill levy and whatever amount city leaders are able to contribute through the general fund budget.
While the mill levy has remained fairly steady – generating around $320,000 each year – the amount coming from the city has varied wildly in recent years. After providing $390,000 in fiscal year 2019, that amount was cut by $100,000 to $290,000 for FY 2020, then eliminated entirely for the current fiscal year, which ends June 30.
Under the resolution passed May 24, the DDA can make additional money through three main avenues: selling advertising space on its website and in the Visitor’s Guide to Downtown Cheyenne; selling downtown Cheyenne destination apparel and merchandise; and selling event sponsorships. These limitations were put in place because some council members were concerned the DDA might compete against its own members.
We don’t believe board members and staff would let that happen, but with current Executive Director Amber Ash announcing she is leaving the post, we understand why some might be concerned. Overall, we support the plan to open the valve slowly on such fundraising activities. If the council’s amendments prove to be too restrictive, things can be adjusted as needed.
UP to the Mayor’s Youth Council for completing a very involved year of service, including what Council Chair Emily Lucero said was “by far” the largest project the group has done in the past four years.
Each year, a group of highly motivated high-school youth between the ages of 14 and 18 meets twice a month to learn about city government and offer their opinions on policies that affect them and their peers. In the past, they have been involved in planning projects such as PlanCheyenne, the MPO Traffic Safety Summit, the Youth Activity Center at Romero Park and the development of Brimmer Skate Park.
But this year, over spring break, the council teamed up with the Downtown Development Authority to launch a small business scavenger hunt. The intent was to help struggling businesses increase foot traffic into their stores, and by all accounts, it was successful. Lucero said it “resulted in a 25% average increase in sales for the small businesses in downtown Cheyenne.”
This project, from idea to successful implementation, shows the power of our young people to make a difference. We hope it inspires more such community activism – from this year’s Mayor’s Youth Council and other groups of teens and young adults – going forward.