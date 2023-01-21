UP to members of the Senate Minerals, Business and Economic Development Committee for supporting Senate File 78, titled “Apprenticeship and job training promotion in schools.”
The bill would require the Department of Workforce Services to provide information to secondary students on apprenticeship and on-the-job training programs and would mandate that Wyoming school districts do the same. It also states that Wyoming school boards must “establish guidelines to implement student training and employment programs in schools in the district” and take “all necessary steps to provide school credit to students who complete student training and employment programs offered in the district.”
We all know not every student is suited for a four-year college education. Many would thrive in a trade school or by joining an apprenticeship program, and that decision needs to be made while they are in high school, not after they’ve wasted thousands of dollars of their parents’ money or incurred large amounts of debt.
Our country desperately needs more skilled tradespeople, such as plumbers, auto mechanics, carpenters and electricians. If SF 78 will help steer Wyoming students into these good-paying careers, we’re all for it.
UP to House Speaker Albert Sommers, Senate President Ogden Driskill and Gov. Mark Gordon for emphasizing the importance of civility and building relationships as the 67th Wyoming Legislature started its general session.
During their opening remarks to their respective chambers, both Mr. Sommers and Mr. Driskill asked their colleagues to show respect for one another, even as they disagree on a variety of issues.
“We must stand firm in our beliefs, but be willing to bend toward each other to solve the challenges facing Wyoming,” Mr. Sommers said. “We are here to solve problems, and that can only be done by starting conversations, building trust and forming relationships. Building relationships is impossible if we lack civility and foment discord.”
In his State of the State speech, Mr. Gordon delivered a similar message, saying “... while we should speak our mind, we should also have a servant’s heart.”
These comments come at a time when some longtime legislators and political observers say animosity and infighting have become more rampant than ever at the state Capitol. With a large group of freshman lawmakers this year, it is more important than ever to strike the right tone from the start. Time will tell whether the message was received in the spirit with which it was delivered.
UP to U.S. Rep. Harriet Hageman, R-Wyo., for beginning a series of town hall meetings with constituents this weekend in the northern part of the state.
Rep. Hageman was scheduled to hold an hour-long session Friday morning in Jackson, to be followed by one Friday evening in Lander and another this morning in Casper. We advocated for these types of meetings with members of our congressional delegation throughout the Trump administration, to no avail.
Cynics would say it’s easy to face your constituents when there’s a man in the White House who most disagree with, and that nothing a more progressive citizen says to her at these events will change her mind about anything. That may or may not be true, but it’s good to see the freshman congresswoman following through on a campaign promise so quickly.
We hope she truly listens to her constituents and chooses to do the best job she can to accurately reflect their wishes, not just her partisan agenda. We’d love to see Sens. John Barrasso and Cynthia Lummis do the same.
DOWN to new Reps. Jeanette Ward, R-Casper, and Bill Allemand, R-Midwest, as well as Cathy Ide, wife of new Sen. Bob Ide, R-Casper, for using their conservative Christian values to argue against programs designed to improve the postpartum health of mothers and to reduce the number of suicides by Wyoming residents.
Ms. Ward wouldn’t support extending Medicaid benefits for postpartum mothers, which shows she missed the “Love thy neighbor” part of the Bible. Equally frustrating was her interpretation of the Good Book when she said, “Cain commented to God, ‘Am I my brother’s keeper?’ The obvious answer is no. No, I’m not my brother’s keeper, but just don’t kill him.”
It’s obvious by Ms. Ward’s quoting of a tiny portion of Genesis, Chapter 4, that she lives in the Old Testament and chooses to ignore the teaching of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, who said in Matthew 25:40, among many other places, “The King will reply, ‘Truly I tell you, whatever you did for one of the least of these brothers and sisters of mine, you did for me.’”
Mr. Allemand and Cathy Ide testified that the state shouldn’t fund the full-time suicide prevention hotline. Mrs. Ide said it would be far better for private, faith-based organizations to lead the efforts to prevent suicide, and Mr. Allemand described an encounter he had with a young woman who later died by suicide, and said her friend on the phone couldn’t save her.
If you agree with Mrs. Ide, you have to ask yourself, “How, exactly, are they going to do that? And, if they’re capable of doing it, why haven’t they done so already?” Mr. Allemand uses the tragic death of one person to argue that the suicide hotline is worthless. Yet supporters of the hotline rightly argue that if one life is saved, it’s worth whatever the cost (and many more have, indeed, been saved by the conversation and referrals offered through the state-based hotline).
For anyone who isn’t a Christian, we just want it on the record that most who follow the teachings of Jesus don’t think like this. We hope the majority of state lawmakers are less shortsighted and more compassionate than these three.