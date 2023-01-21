Thumbs Up Thumbs Down

UP to members of the Senate Minerals, Business and Economic Development Committee for supporting Senate File 78, titled “Apprenticeship and job training promotion in schools.”

The bill would require the Department of Workforce Services to provide information to secondary students on apprenticeship and on-the-job training programs and would mandate that Wyoming school districts do the same. It also states that Wyoming school boards must “establish guidelines to implement student training and employment programs in schools in the district” and take “all necessary steps to provide school credit to students who complete student training and employment programs offered in the district.”

