UP to the Zonta Club of Cheyenne for holding three awareness sessions Jan. 11-13 called “In Her Shoes: Living with Domestic Violence.”
Participants got a chance to role-play as a person experiencing domestic violence, including the choices they face as they work through their given set of circumstances. But rather than acting in a way they think a person in that situation should act, participants are told to examine the life circumstances of the person in their assigned scenario, and make choices based on that person’s background and experiences.
When participants who haven’t faced these kinds of challenges have to take into account someone’s religious beliefs, their level of family support (or lack thereof), their access to transportation, the difficult task of navigating the criminal justice system and other issues, it offers a completely different perspective.
The objective is to give participants the ability to help identify the signs of abuse and help those who can’t always help themselves out of a bad situation.
We’re thankful to Zonta for continuing efforts like this and human trafficking awareness. We hope more people will participate in the future, and do all they can to make a positive difference in the lives of others.
DOWN to the Wyoming Legislature for proposing setting aside half a million dollars in the next biennium budget to cover the costs of future special sessions.
After last year’s waste of nearly half that amount on a special session to fight COVID-19 vaccine mandates that resulted in just one relatively meaningless bill passed, state lawmakers have a lot of nerve proposing spending twice as much in the future. (House Speaker Eric Barlow, R-Gillette, pointed out to a WyoFile reporter that the total cost of that session could have been higher than $230,000, but some of his colleagues waived their per-diem and other other expenses.)
It’s true this contingency fund also helps cover some of the costs associated with interim legislative meetings. But we share the concerns of folks like Rep. Andy Schwartz, D-Jackson, who said more special sessions would make it more difficult for some people to serve and discourage potential legislative candidates from running for office.
Wyoming’s citizen legislators have enough on their plates without worrying about the disruption of additional special sessions. And the state has plenty of more productive ways to spend hundreds of thousands of dollars.
UP to University of Wyoming officials for creating the new School of Computing.
According to a university news release, the new academic unit is designed to help the state create a world-class infrastructure and workforce training program. It would do so by training educators and future graduates in the various aspects of computing that impact workers in a variety of career fields.
To help reduce overhead and get the new school up and running quickly for the benefit of students, the School of Computing will be housed within the College of Engineering and Applied Science. Using one-time funding from the federal American Rescue Plan Act, authorized by Gov. Mark Gordon, the school will appoint an interim director and hire initial staff members.
During this “incubation period,” the school will develop freshman- and sophomore-level classes for students interested in majoring in computer-related programs, as well as partner with other UW departments to create minors in computing. As it ramps up its operations, the School of Computing is expected to create certificate and bachelor’s degree programs in conjunction with other UW departments, as well as 2-plus-2 agreements with the state’s community colleges. That way, as many academic fields and industries as possible can benefit from the staff’s knowledge.
If it’s done right, the new UW School of Computing should become an invaluable resource that will help Wyoming residents in a variety of ways to stay ahead of the ever-evolving world of computer-driven technology.
UP to Adjutant General Greg Porter and members of the Legislature’s Joint Transportation, Highways and Military Affairs Interim Committee for working together to draft legislation to address sexual and gender-based harassment, intimidation and lack of answerability from high-ranking officials.
If approved by the full Legislature during the upcoming budget session, the bills would create new procedures for reporting discrimination and harassment grievances, require an annual report from the Wyoming Military Department about such complaints, and create a process for disseminating criminal records and fingerprinting to civilian agencies.
These proposals come in the wake of testimony from former Guard and support staff members that Guard leaders have had a long history of ignoring such grievances. They said this has led to a toxic environment, instances of intimidation and enablers of ongoing abuse.
We applaud Maj. Gen. Porter for saying such behavior will not be tolerated. Now it’s up to state lawmakers and other leaders like him to follow through on that promise.