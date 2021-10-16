UP to the 495 Laramie County residents who took advantage of the opportunity to get their influenza or COVID-19 vaccines (or both) during the Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department’s annual fall vaccine clinic on Oct. 7.
Of course, we wish even more had taken advantage of this opportunity to protect themselves and those they love from two potentially deadly illnesses. But our hats are off to those who saw the benefits of being vaccinated in advance of the winter season.
Nationwide, we’re hearing reports of declining COVID case numbers, hospitalizations and death rates as more people get vaccinated. If we want the same thing to happen here, we need to dramatically increase the percentage of people vaccinated from the 40% in Laramie County and 38.2% statewide reported by the Wyoming Department of Health this past week.
As local, state and national health experts and providers have done since the vaccines became widely available late last year, we strongly recommend everyone get vaccinated against COVID-19 as soon as possible. It’s the fastest and safest way for all of us to return to normal. Plus, even if you consider yourself to be the healthiest person in the world, the life you end up saving might just be your own.
UP to the Boys and Girls Club of Cheyenne Board of Directors for appointing Justin Pendleton as its next chief executive officer.
Mr. Pendleton is a homegrown success story, and living proof that every child can succeed, if given an opportunity. Born and raised in Cheyenne, he has a personal investment in his hometown. Being able to give back and provide youth with an opportunity to learn and grow in a fun and safe environment is an exciting honor for him, he said.
Mr. Pendleton is a graduate of the University of Wyoming with a bachelor’s degree in business administration. He also is a graduate from the 2017-18 Leadership Cheyenne class and Boys and Girls Club Advanced Leadership Program. His certifications include: QPR Gatekeeper Instructor (Suicide Prevention), First Aid/CPR/Bloodborne Pathogen Trainer and Career Development Facilitator.
We’re pleased to see a local organization pick a Cheyenne native to lead it into the future in this way. Congratulations to Mr. Pendleton, but also to the Boys and Girls Club of Cheyenne board for its decision.
UP to the Cheyenne League of Women Voters for creating 14 informational videos to educate Laramie County voters about this year’s sixth-penny sales tax propositions for the Nov. 2 election.
Each video is five to 15 minutes long and covers just one of the propositions in enough detail to help voters make up their mind. They feature Cheyenne City Council member Dr. Mark Rinne and Laramie County Commissioner Gunnar Malm explaining the propositions, which fall broadly into four categories: public safety, roads, infrastructure and community enhancements.
Rosalind Schliske, secretary of the Cheyenne LWV, moderated the discussion, and Keren Meister-Emerich, local League vice president, interviewed Mr. Malm about how the ballot propositions were developed.
This extra effort is much appreciated, and we hope voters will take the time to watch them at https://bit.ly/CLWV-videos before casting their ballots.
DOWN to Mother Nature for reminding us this past week that winter is just around the corner. Although we could give her an “UP” for this weekend’s return to the nearly perfect fall weather we’ve had this year, it was rude to interrupt it the way she did with that – albeit brief – blast of cold and snow. (And really, anytime we have to dig out the winter coats, gloves and ice scrapers before Halloween, it deserves two thumbs down, doesn’t it?)
UP to Mayor Patrick Collins, local art gallery owner Harvey Deselms and others working to make the Capitol Avenue Bronze Project a reality in downtown Cheyenne.
It has long been the goal of Mr. Deselms to see more artwork displayed throughout the downtown area. But now he has the backing of the city’s top official, as well as a group of private donors willing to sponsor a series of bronze statues – one at each corner of Capitol from the Depot Plaza to the state Capitol, or 28 in all.
The statues are to be designed with the intention of honoring the people, history and heritage of Cheyenne. They will range from the already existing bronze of kids playing on a mailbox near the Capitol Avenue post office to a bronze statue of an angel that will sit on the corner near St. Mary’s Cathedral and a boy on his tricycle that is slated for the intersection with 19th Street by the Masonic Temple, which operates a children’s audiology clinic.
We agree with Mr. Collins that there’s no reason Wyoming’s capital city shouldn’t have public art like this. We’re glad to see it finally happening.