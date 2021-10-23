UP to members of the Legislature’s Joint Education Interim Committee for voting Oct. 11 to support a $72 million external cost adjustment to the state’s next K-12 education budget.
But the approval didn’t happen without some contentious debate, during which certain lawmakers essentially accused local school district leaders of failing to use state funds intended to boost teacher salaries in the proper way. Not surprisingly, those school superintendents pushed back, saying they were not sacrificing teacher pay by boosting administrator salaries.
Still, it’s unclear what the Joint Appropriations Committee will do at its next meeting and whether the full amount will end up making it into the next biennium budget.
If ultimately approved by the full Legislature next spring, the money would be used to cover cost increases due to inflation, as well as match market-value costs. Proponents also say it would help districts offer competitive salaries to better attract teachers, especially to remote communities.
Without the extra funding, districts will be forced to keep making difficult decisions, such as earlier this year, when the Laramie County School District 1 Board of Trustees voted to eliminate athletic programs for fourth-, fifth- and sixth-graders.
For the sake of students statewide, we hope lawmakers find a way to pay for these increased costs.
DOWN to state district court officials for removing the option of watching court proceedings online.
As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, we think it’s a mistake to force people to cram into courtrooms and sit next to one another for hours at a time, waiting for their case to come up on the docket.
Since the infrastructure is already in place, why not do what dozens of local and state boards and legislative committees have done and offer both in-person and virtual options?
Court officials made a strong statement in the early months of the pandemic that they didn’t want to contribute to the spread of COVID-19. But after months of cases backing up due to the initial shutdown, it seems they have gone too far the other way. We encourage them to rethink their approach and reinstitute livestreaming of court sessions.
UP to the groups behind the Youth Vision For 2030 writing and multimedia contest, who are asking Wyoming residents 20 and younger to imagine their life in the state in the year 2030.
According to a WyoFile.com article, the University of Wyoming’s Ruckelshaus Institute of Environment and Natural Resources and nine other entities want to bring the voices of Wyoming’s young people to decision-makers, and then challenge leaders to consider those voices while they’re shaping state policy.
To accomplish that goal, they’re offering more than $2,000 in cash prizes for the best narrative submissions. But the entries don’t have to be written essays. They can be digital, artwork, audio, video or other formats, as long as they tell the story of the young person’s hopes for the future.
They need to answer such questions as: “If all your dreams for this state come true, what will that day look like? What kind of job would you have? What would your community be like, and what kinds of people would live there?”
If Wyoming is going to move out of neutral, it needs to listen to the next generation of residents and workers. This is a good way to get that process started.
If you or someone you know was born on or after Jan. 1, 2001, and whose primary address has a Wyoming zip code, go to uwyo.edu/haub/youth-vision.html. Entries are due Nov. 30.
UP to the Cheyenne-Laramie County Economic Development Joint Powers Board for voting unanimously to give a $50,000 grant to the Children’s Museum of Cheyenne for development of the first phase of the museum at 17th Street and O’Neil Avenue.
This money will be used to cover pre-construction costs, including meeting universal design code requirements for such things as sidewalks, curb and gutter and appropriate drainage. Museum board President Caroline Veit said the $2.1 million cost of the 4,400-square-foot first phase of the museum has been raised from private investors and local businesses, which means once the plans are approved, a groundbreaking should take place within the next 12 months.
It’s unclear what happens after the first phase is built, but plans call for a second phase of up to 18,000 square feet at some point in the future. What the final price tag for that addition will be and whether it will require a public fundraising effort remain to be seen. But after a long period of silence, it’s great to hear the museum back in the community conversation.
It will be even better when we get to see children walking out the front doors with smiles on their faces after experiencing all the Children’s Museum of Cheyenne has to offer.