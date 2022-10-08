Thumbs Up Thumbs Down

DOWN to certain pet owners, who are making life difficult for those who need their service animals to accompany them to stores by selfishly bringing their animals with them while shopping.

As several service dog owners related to a Wyoming Tribune Eagle reporter recently, this goes way beyond an inconvenience. Some expensive, highly trained animals have had to be removed from service following repeated disruptive encounters with non-service animals. And, believe it or not, we're not just talking about dogs – one of our editorial board members saw a raccoon in a carrier in a local store recently.

