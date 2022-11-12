Thumbs Up Thumbs Down

UP to the Laramie County residents who voted in support of renewing the fifth-penny sales tax and the county’s 2% portion of the lodging tax.

By a large margin, 71% to 29%, voters renewed the lodging tax, which funds Visit Cheyenne and its programs that promote local tourism, conventions and other events. These efforts pay tremendous dividends, saving families in the county an estimated $700 to $800 a year in taxes by generating revenue from nonresidents.

