UP to the Laramie County residents who voted in support of renewing the fifth-penny sales tax and the county’s 2% portion of the lodging tax.
By a large margin, 71% to 29%, voters renewed the lodging tax, which funds Visit Cheyenne and its programs that promote local tourism, conventions and other events. These efforts pay tremendous dividends, saving families in the county an estimated $700 to $800 a year in taxes by generating revenue from nonresidents.
And although the fifth penny has been renewed every four years since it was first implemented in 1978, we never take for granted the fact that voters could choose not to do so. This year, 18,416 voters (61.77%) supported its continuation, while 11,398 (38.23%) thought it should be abolished.
While that was a comfortable margin, we think the time has come to take this funding mechanism out of the voters’ hands. We all know that without it, city streets and county roads would fall into even greater disrepair, not to mention the impact it would have on other services we depend on, such as Cheyenne Fire Rescue, Cheyenne Animal Control, the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office and many others. Why take a chance on it failing to garner the necessary support?
The Laramie County Board of Commissioners has the authority to make the fifth penny permanent, and they should do just that.
DOWN to the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office for failing to explain to local residents why deputies felt it was necessary to serve arrest warrants on a man who ended up exchanging gunfire with them in an east Cheyenne neighborhood on Halloween night.
An unidentified sheriff’s deputy was injured when they confronted James Albert Templeton Jr., 55, around 8 p.m. in the 6900 block of Horse Soldier Road. The deputies were reportedly trying to serve warrants for felony kidnapping, felony strangulation of a household member and failure to register as a sex offender.
It’s unclear whether there were children and families out trick-or-treating at the time in this neighborhood filled with duplexes near Saddle Ridge Elementary School, but there certainly could have been. That’s why the community’s reaction has been one of disbelief. Residents have said serving the warrants at that time was ill-advised at best, reckless at worst.
Although this case is being examined by the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation – as all officer-involved shootings are – there’s nothing preventing the sheriff’s office from explaining its rationale for taking the action it did that night.
Regardless of whether their actions were right or wrong, residents deserve an explanation from outgoing Laramie County Sheriff Danny Glick and other department leaders. Without it, questioning the judgment of those who are tasked with keeping the public safe is certainly justified.
UP to members of the American Hellenic Educational Progressive Association for giving $50,000 to four local nonprofits out of proceeds from its annual “Cars, Cigars, Guitars – Under the Stars” car show.
The groups that got $12,500 each were Needs Inc., Meals on Wheels of Cheyenne, Cheyenne Day of Giving and CASA of Laramie County. The first three, either directly or indirectly, provide food to those in need in our community, while the last offers adult support for youth going through the court system after they are abused or neglected.
We’ve all felt the impact of inflation on our household budget. Now, translate that extra expense to a nonprofit program that’s providing food to an average of 134 households each day. No wonder Needs Inc. Executive Director Taylor Albert was ecstatic about receiving the unexpected windfall right before the holidays.
Our hats are off to members of the AHEPA chapter, as well as the event’s sponsors and volunteers, for making it possible to donate $135,000 from car show proceeds in just three years. You’re making a positive impact, and it’s not going unnoticed.
UP to the Rev. Hilton McClendon Sr. for continuing to offer his two-part “Understanding Cultural Differences” class Nov. 15 and 22 at Laramie County Community College. (To register, visit https://bit.ly/3DwnHsJ.)
In addition to serving as pastor at Cheyenne’s Allen Chapel African Methodist Church, Rev. McClendon serves as chaplain of the Cheyenne Police Department and president of the United Christian Ministers Alliance, a group of local Black pastors.
In March, he pulled together several local leaders for what was dubbed a “unity forum.” That event was in response to reports of racism directed at U.S. Air Force families stationed at F.E. Warren Air Force Base and debate over a proposed anti-bias city ordinance, which later passed and was signed into law. That event led Rev. McClendon to create this two-part workshop, which is free and open to anyone in the community who wants to participate.
Rev. McClendon said he prefers to avoid conversations about “race” and instead talk about “cultural differences.” Consistent with that approach, this month’s second gathering will include a potluck of dishes representing a variety of countries, faiths and family traditions.
We encourage Cheyenne residents to gather around the table for good food, productive conversation and deeper understanding of one another. The Capital City will be all the better for it.