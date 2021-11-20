DOWN to all of the registered voters in Laramie County who failed to participate in the Nov. 2 sixth-penny sales tax election.
It is certainly worth celebrating the approval of 13 of the 14 propositions on the recent sixth-penny ballot. After all, Laramie County voters authorized collection of $128 million worth of sales tax revenue for a variety of infrastructure and quality-of-life projects, while Natrona County voters refused to allow a sixth-penny tax to be collected for just three months to complete a road project and replace seven miles of water line.
As we’ve said previously, it’s disappointing that rural Laramie County voters failed to support the final $2 million to build an indoor gymnasium and gymnastics facility in Cheyenne. But we’re confident city leaders will find a way to get that project done.
The bigger concern is the lack of participation by voters in this month’s election. Although this was an off-year, when no one was expecting to have a reason to head to the polls, turnout was an abysmal 29.33%.
Not surprisingly, close to 50% of those 65 and older who are registered actually voted, while just 7% of those 18-24 and 11% of those 25-34 cast ballots. Among people age 35-49, just under 20% voted. (Since that’s the age group most likely to have children the right age to be in the city’s gymnastics program, no wonder the recreation facility failed.) Even among voters 50-64, only 30% participated.
This low turnout shows the need for both better education, especially aimed at younger voters, and a greater sense of civic responsibility. It’s easy to sit back and assume all of these propositions would pass without your vote. But that’s simply not true, as evidenced by this year’s failure of one of the least-expensive ballot measures. We can do better.
DOWN to state lawmakers for failing to pass Senate File 1019, which would have fixed a “scrivener’s error,” or unintentional drafting mistake, in a gambling regulation bill.
Apparently, instead of repealing a sunset date on a regulation, lawmakers earlier this year repealed the entire regulatory gaming commission, causing the state to revert to the less-restrictive parimutuel commission it had previously. Sen. Affie Ellis, R-Cheyenne, said it was a simple error that could have been easily corrected during the recent special session, and she convinced her Senate colleagues to send the bill to the House. But multiple lawmakers spoke against it, since it wasn’t related to the main reason the special session was called: opposing President Biden’s proposed coronavirus vaccine mandate.
Since lawmakers rejected the special session rules and opened the recent gathering up to general session rules, there was no reason not to address this mistake, which seems like a simple oversight. (Plus, it would have doubled the output of the seven-day session, which cost more than $233,000.)
Is it the end of the world that the bill didn’t pass? Of course not. But it’s further evidence that many of our state lawmakers are more focused on politics than policy, and one more reason to replace them when the opportunity arises.
UP to the Wyoming Legislature’s Joint Judiciary Interim Committee for moving forward with efforts to force the state to finally start collecting juvenile justice data.
Committee members voted Nov. 11 to sponsor a bill that would create a uniform, comprehensive data collection system to measure things like recidivism. This is important because, without it, the heads of state agencies, academics and the leaders of nonprofits that serve this segment of our population are left wondering whether they’re doing what’s needed or if they should try something new.
Kudos also to Donna Sheen, director of the Wyoming Children’s Law Center, for proposing amendments to the bill, including collecting data on both youth in the juvenile system and adults in the system.
The main task remaining for the committee is to give the bill some enforcement teeth – a way to guarantee agencies submit the data as required, if the bill passes. We trust Sen. Tara Nethercott, R-Cheyenne, to get it done. Then, the full Legislature must follow through and pass this important bill.
DOWN to Laramie County commissioners for claiming their hands are tied when it comes to reviewing a Happy Jack Road housing development that was approved more than 40 years ago.
This is simply an issue of not wanting to take the time to hear residents’ concerns and work with the developer to make sure they are addressed. Commissioners and the developer should sit down with residents in the area, really listen to their concerns and then take appropriate action.
On the broader issue of land-use regulations, hiding behind state statutes is not good government. Commissioners need to start leading or step aside and let others do it for them.