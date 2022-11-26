Thumbs Up Thumbs Down

UP to U.S. Sen. Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyo., for joining 11 other Republicans in voting to end debate and move forward with a final vote on the Respect for Marriage Act.

If approved by the Senate, the legislation would repeal the Defense of Marriage Act, which was passed when Bill Clinton was president. That federal law defined marriage as being between one woman and one man, which was the law of the land until the U.S. Supreme Court’s 2015 decision in the case of Obergefell v. Hodges legalized same-sex marriage nationwide.

