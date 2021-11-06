UP to House Speaker Eric Barlow, R-Gillette, for the way he handled his part of guiding the Wyoming Legislature through its recent special session, especially the way he set the tone with his opening remarks.
"Everybody in this room has also been touched by the SARS-CoV-2 virus," Speaker Barlow said on the morning of Oct. 26. "Either you've been ill, your family's been ill, you've lost someone ... we lost a member of this body almost a year ago to the date to COVID-19, our colleague, Rep. Roy Edwards. I don't want anybody to think that we don't believe this is something that is real and challenging in lives – everyday lives – including the people across the street at the hospital. And we thank those and pray for those who are caring for those who are ill and have lost loved ones.
"When I came in to be speaker, I said there were two things I cared deeply about – the process and relationships," Speaker Barlow continued. "We're exercising our process today, and hopefully, with good relationships, we can make it meaningful, and, in the end, we'll have policy that serves the state of Wyoming, the citizens of Wyoming well. ... There is going to be a lot of passion ... and I would ask that you would accompany that passion with compassion and patience – with each other, with the process."
For the moment, we'll set aside the debate over whether the outcome of the session was worth the time and money spent. Because it's worth reflecting on the Speaker's words and celebrating the spirit in which they were offered.
Unfortunately, not everyone in the House chamber or on Zoom complied with the Speaker's request. At times over the ensuing days, tempers flared, voices were raised in frustration, and curse words were uttered that led to apologies and a digital "time out." (Although, from what we've heard, the overall atmosphere was positive.)
Now go back and reread Speaker Barlow's words and ask yourself how much better off Wyoming – and our nation as a whole – would be if our elected leaders could follow his guidance at all times.
(OK, moment's up ...)
DOWN to every state lawmaker who thought it was important to call themselves into special session for only the second time since voters allowed them to do so in the early 2000s.
Talk about putting the cart before the horse! After rejecting the proposed special session rules, which would have limited it to three days, legislators spent all or parts of seven debating the best way to express their frustration with President Joe Biden for trying to force certain workers to either get vaccinated against COVID-19 or submit to regular testing.
But because OSHA hadn't finalized rules related to the president's executive order, a lot of time was wasted debating "what-ifs." As a result, what started out as 40 bills (20 mirror bills in each chamber), resulted in just one House bill making its way to the desk of Gov. Mark Gordon.
That was one too many. After all, you've got to know that when the very people you're supposedly there to protect come out in force to testify against your efforts, you're barking up the wrong tree.
It's time for lawmakers to get back to working on the state's important issues, like a budget for the next biennium, diversifying the economy and developing a viable workforce, just to name a few.
DOWN to state Sens. Troy McKeown, R-Gillette, and Anthony Bouchard, R-Cheyenne, for their recent social media posts suggested people should stab school board members "deep in the third rib."
This disgusting behavior began on the afternoon of Friday, Oct. 29, when Sen. McKeown posted a meme to Facebook that showed soldiers crossing a trench with the words "When life gives you lemons, FIX BAYONETS!" Under the picture, he wrote, "So one of our school districts arrest (sic) a students for violating their unconstitutional mandates and the senate refuses to hear a bill to reduce their authority but passes a gambling bill you know where their priorities are. We will not lay down. In fact, some defended the school boards ... the conservatives will no longer be bullied by the powers that be. Remember it's the 3rd rib ..."
Sen. Bouchard shared the post on his own Facebook page, adding "Deep in the 3rd rib ..."
No doubt both men thought they were hilarious, but we're not laughing, and neither are school board members, who are just trying to do the best they can to protect students. (In fact, one local school board member was so concerned by the rumors swirling about the posts that she feared for her safety and that of her colleagues less than an hour before Monday's meeting.)
Do these people even pause a second to think about what they're posting? Or are they so focused on keeping their base riled up that they don't really care whether some reactionary member of their audience might take them literally?
Either way, this kind of behavior is shameful, and voters in their districts should remove them from office as soon as possible.