UP to the Cheyenne City Council for reinstating a 2019 program that allows permit fees to be waived within the Core Development Incentivization Program Area.
Under the program, up to $5,000 in building permit fees can be waived for those looking to undertake renovation projects within a defined area in and near downtown. The area is located within the general boundaries of 26th Street to the north, Interstate 80 to the south, Missile Drive/Ames Avenue to the west and Warren Avenue to the east. (A map is available online at https://bit.ly/3DOIPZW.)
In the 2019 fiscal year, the city says $31,654.87 was waived for 31 projects, with an average refund of $1,021.12. What’s not available is the dollar value of the improvements made in those 31 projects and whether they would have been done without this incentive.
The council seems to be saying this is a small loss in revenue compared to the much larger potential gains to be seen as a result of the offer, and we agree.
Administered by the city’s Planning and Development Department, the program is set to expire on June 30, 2025. Applications are available at www.cheyennecity.org/PlanningApplications.
DOWN to Rep. Jerry Obermueller, R-Casper, for proposing to divert 1% of the state’s severance tax revenue from the Permanent Mineral Trust Fund to the state’s roads and community colleges.
It’s not that we don’t think the Wyoming Department of Transportation and the colleges need the money – we know they do. But why single out these two groups when there clearly are many other critical needs in Wyoming? Some people would rather see this money go toward pay raises for existing state employees. What about mental health services? Or funding to hire more public defenders and prosecutors?
No, now is not the time to be diverting certain funds to pet projects. The Legislature as a whole must take a deeper look at the general fund – and, yes, potential new sources of revenue (taxes) – in order to prioritize spending top to bottom, not one slice at a time.
Speaking of new revenue ...
UP to the Wyoming Legislature’s Joint Transportation, Highways and Military Affairs Interim Committee for voting 9-2 to increase the fuel tax by 15 cents per gallon by July 1, 2024, to fund highway construction, repair and maintenance.
We know this isn’t a popular tax hike, and since everyone has to buy fuel to at least get to and from work and go shopping, it can be a regressive tax that impacts low-income residents more than others. But since lawmakers consistently refuse to impose a corporate income tax or even discuss a personal one, these kinds of increases to existing taxes are better than nothing.
To make this one more palatable, and less of a shock to the system, rather than hike it all at once, the bill calls for a phased-in approach of 5 cents a year for three years. Committee co-chair Rep. Donald Burkhart, R-Rawlins, said each 1 cent increase means an extra $4.2 million in annual revenue for WYDOT.
Director Luke Reiner reminded the committee that estimates provided last year indicated his agency was facing a $354 million annual shortfall, including $103 million less than what’s needed to preserve the state’s roads and bridges, according to The Sheridan Press. It’s true that the federal infrastructure bill will help offset some of that, but not even half.
It’s time for lawmakers to do the hard work of deciding how to cover the state’s bills while trying to avoid harm to those who can’t afford to suffer more than they already are. If this fuel tax hike isn’t the right solution, we’re open to hearing what is.
UP to Visit Cheyenne officials for developing a new Cheyenne Tourism Ambassador Program to train front line hospitality employees and volunteers how to talk about all that the Capital City and the rest of Laramie County has to offer.
Run in partnership with Laramie County Community College through the nationally recognized Certified Tourism Ambassador group, the purpose of the program is to educate restaurant wait staff, customer service representatives and hotel desk workers about the area’s history and things to do here. That education will come in the form of a short course similar to a ServeSafe food certification.
If it functions as intended, frontline workers will be able to educate tourists about the positive aspects of the community, and hopefully get them to prolong their stay to further explore the city. The goal is to stimulate the economy by cultivating interest in Cheyenne and Laramie County as a tourist destination.
We think anything that can help boost the state’s #2 industry by bringing more people to Laramie County and keeping them here longer is well worth the effort.