UP to the Wyoming Department of Transportation for installing a highway snow fence that doubles as a solar power collector along Interstate 80 between Cheyenne and Laramie.
We all know the miles of this type of fence throughout the state helps prevent the worst snowdrifts from blocking roadways. But what if it could also be useful in the months without snow (which are becoming more frequent)? This demonstration project could prove the panels might be able to power remote roadside instrumentation or feed into the power grid.
It won’t happen overnight, and the technology behind this dual-use fixture will have to be affordable enough to make it practical. But we love this idea, and we hope it proves to be successful.
UP to Wyoming legislators for approving changes earlier this year to Wyoming’s Youthful Offender Transition Program.
During the general session, lawmakers supported moving the former program from the Wyoming Honor Conservation Camp in Newcastle to the Wyoming State Penitentiary in Rawlins. The program also was expanded to include offenders between the ages of 18 and 30 who judges believe aren’t hardened criminals – yet.
The goal remains the same: keep these young offenders from reoffending. But now, instead of a “boot camp” style program, YOTP addresses the underlying issues that likely caused the person to offend in the first place, such as anger and addiction.
Of course, it doesn’t hurt that participants can see the life of long-term inmates at the same facility. That certainly is a deterrent, but it’s not enough. Participants say they are learning to conquer their fears, as well as their criminal and addictive thinking, and the supportive atmosphere is helping to put them on a more positive life path.
Kudos to everyone involved in this transition. We look forward to hearing about its success for years to come.
DOWN to the local parents who want Laramie County School District 1 officials to remove certain books from school libraries. But UP to those officials for stating they have no intention of doing so.
Honestly, we debated whether to give a “down” to the parents in this case, because we understand that people have a wide range of perspectives on what’s appropriate for their children at any given time. The parents concerned about these particular books – most of which were written by Ellen Hopkins – say they worry it could lead to hypersexuality, cause suicidal ideations or traumatize kids who misunderstand the concepts presented.
We’ll admit we haven’t read any of the books on the list. But what bothers us most about this situation is that rather than working with school officials to find a solution that works for everyone, these parents simply want the books taken away. The parents know they can direct the school library not to let their child check out certain materials, but that’s apparently not good enough.
One mother said kids could ask fellow students to check out the book for them, or they could sit in the library and read it without permission. But the same could be said for children who aren’t supposed to be looking at content on Instagram or TikTok. Just because they don’t have a smartphone doesn’t mean they’re not seeing it.
It’s not up to the schools to be the morality police. Parents need to talk with their children about sensitive topics. For those kids who aren’t lucky enough to have such a guiding force in their lives, these books – and others like them – could be just what they need to find the hope and strength to go on.
UP to nursing program students and staff at Laramie County Community College for helping during recent patient surges at Cheyenne Regional Medical Center.
Although we wish it weren’t necessary, it was great to see these medical providers-in-training step up and serve in ways that freed up hospital staff to focus on treatment and timely discharge of patients. On the Thursday morning students were called in to help, there were 28 patients waiting for inpatient beds, but they couldn’t be admitted because of the 35 to 45 patients being treated for COVID-19.
CRMC Chief Nursing Officer and Vice President of Clinical Services Tracy Garcia told a WTE reporter she had never seen an overflow of patients to the emergency department of that magnitude. (Unfortunately, thanks to resistance to the vaccine, there were still 42 COVID-19 patients at CRMC on Tuesday.)
Although many of the students hadn’t yet had any hands-on experience, this was an opportunity for them to see the impact they could have. And to Ms. Garcia and others at the hospital, the extra help certainly was a “godsend.” We’re glad this partnership exists, and we’re grateful for the benefits to both groups of this experience.