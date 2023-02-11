Thumbs Up Thumbs Down

Obscenity promotion bills hit the round fileUP to Wyoming lawmakers for killing two identical bills that would have removed obscenity promotion exceptions for educational institutions, libraries and museums in the state.

Both Sen. Cheri Steinmetz, R-Lingle, and Rep. Jeanette Ward, R-Casper, filed bills that would have put people in these jobs at risk of a criminal penalty for “promoting obscenity” to someone. The problem, of course, is who gets to define “obscenity?”

