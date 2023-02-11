Obscenity promotion bills hit the round fileUP to Wyoming lawmakers for killing two identical bills that would have removed obscenity promotion exceptions for educational institutions, libraries and museums in the state.
Both Sen. Cheri Steinmetz, R-Lingle, and Rep. Jeanette Ward, R-Casper, filed bills that would have put people in these jobs at risk of a criminal penalty for “promoting obscenity” to someone. The problem, of course, is who gets to define “obscenity?”
For some people, Botticelli’s “Birth of Venus” painting is inappropriate, while others will argue that depictions of sexual acts are acceptable, as long as they’re presented in an educational context.
Besides, even if everyone could settle on a definition, does it really make sense to threaten teachers, librarians and museum curators with a year in jail and fines of up to $6,000? It’s already difficult enough to get people to come to Wyoming and work in some of these jobs.
Sen. Charles Scott, R-Casper, who chairs the Senate Education Committee, said Sen. Steinmetz’s bill was “maybe not quite ready for prime time and needs some more work.” No, Senator, it needs to be placed in File 13, and these lawmakers need to stop trying to impose their self-righteous morality on others.
Too much power given to one lawmakerDOWN to House Majority Floor Leader Rep. Chip Neiman, R-Hulett, for failing to allow the full House of Representatives to debate and vote on House Bill 80, the Medicaid expansion bill.
Where to start? How about with the fact that it’s inappropriate for one inexperienced legislator to get to decide whether 61 of his colleagues can debate an issue of clear importance to so many people in the state (not to mention prioritize bills offered by his Freedom Caucus buddies over those sponsored by standing committees and experienced lawmakers).
Next, we should ask why a sitting legislator believes that average citizens are responsible for proposing the solutions to problems that he was sent to Cheyenne to address. What happened to representative government?
Oh, and we also can ask when lawmakers like Rep. Neiman are going to dispose of the notion that they can’t extend Medicaid coverage to those who need it simply because at some point in the future, the federal government may decide to reduce the percentage of reimbursement offered to the states. Sure, that could happen, but it hasn’t for more than a decade, and if it does, at least those who need the preventative health care Medicaid provides would have had it for awhile.
Paired with testimony from a sitting Montana state senator who has seen the positive benefits of Medicaid expansion in his state, all of this just makes Wyoming look even less welcoming, less willing to help its neighbors in need and less like a place anyone with a shred of decency would want to live.
It’s time for legislative leaders to write rules to force bills that get overwhelming committee support in front of the Committee of the Whole. The fact that the full House of Representatives didn’t get a chance to debate and vote on Medicaid expansion and other important issues is unacceptable.
Working to address K-12 teacher shortageUP to the Wyoming Department of Education, the University of Wyoming and representatives from local school districts for working together to help address the state’s K-12 teacher shortage.
At a time when Wyoming has an 11% teacher turnover rate, WDE has launched a teacher retention and recruitment task force, which will include three district superintendents, three principals, 10 teachers, one parent, one teacher who has left the profession, one personnel director, one school counselor and one post-secondary representative.
Meanwhile, the university’s Master Educator Competency Program is underway, with the hope of transforming educator preparation and professional development, which should, in turn, have a positive impact on teacher retention. Seven school districts in the state, including both of Laramie County’s, are part of the pilot program.
These programs have the potential to make a positive impact, and we hope they do. Equally helpful would be to have the vocal minority of parents (like the members of Moms for Liberty) stop attacking teachers at every turn and instead get into the classrooms, see what’s really happening there and offer support instead of criticism.
Vertical farming investment a good startUP to the State Loan and Investment Board for investing $20 million in state funds in an advanced vertical farming research center in Laramie.
Plenty Inc. will operate the approximately 60,000-square-foot research and development facility once it is built on 16.35 acres in the Cirrus Sky Technology Park, which is owned by the Laramie Chamber Business Alliance. The company is a homegrown Wyoming success story, since Chief Science Officer Nate Storey co-founded Bright Agrotech as a University of Wyoming graduate student in 2010 and established an innovation center in Laramie.
Storey and a group of entrepreneurs founded Plenty in 2014, which later bought Bright Agrotech. Today, the company has more than 400 employees across the country, and its R&D work has resulted in more than 100 new patent filings in just the past two years.
Gov. Mark Gordon and other members of the State Loan and Investment Board have every right to be proud of their decision to invest in a company that has the potential to transform the way crops are grown, especially at a time when water conservation is more important than ever.
If Wyoming leaders ever decide to get serious about diversifying the state’s economy away from its dependence on fossil fuels, it can point to the Plenty decision as a positive start.