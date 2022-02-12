UP to the city of Cheyenne for offering an amnesty period for unpaid parking tickets in advance of more strict collection efforts that are set to begin next month.
In less than two years, the city has accrued more than $208,000 in unpaid parking tickets. This impacts its ability to make bond payments for the downtown Spiker Parking Facility.
The hope is that people will pay their back debts without penalty this month, so they don’t have to have a “barnacle” attached to their vehicle’s window next month. Removing it will make the driver’s total bill even higher.
We still would like to see better solutions to the downtown parking problem. Until those come about, collecting this overdue money is essential.
UP to members of the Rotary Club of Cheyenne and Cheyenne Firefighters Local 279, as well as local businesses, including Pork Chop’s Truck and Auto, for supplying four bikes to children with special needs.
The bikes are pediatric adaptive tricycles, which allow children with various disabilities to ride them. They engage the full body and offer strap-on pedals, as well as a trunk support system and harness. A parking brake and guide bar allow family and friends to guide the bike, if needed.
Once again, Capital City residents saw a need and generously responded. Since 28 people applied for a chance to receive one of four bikes, it’s obvious there’s even more need. And so we hope this effort continues.
DOWN to the Republican National Committee for voting to censure U.S. Reps. Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger for their participation in the congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol.
It’s bad enough that the party’s leaders are condemning two of their own for trying to fully understand what led up to the worst attack on our democracy in modern times. But it is indefensible to include a statement that “Representatives Cheney and Kinzinger are participating in a Democrat-led persecution of ordinary citizens engaged in legitimate political discourse.”
RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel tried to explain away the statement by saying the Jan. 6 committee is persecuting people who had nothing to do with the violence at the Capitol. If that’s the case, why not include that exact wording in the censure resolution?
The censure is evidence that some of the Republican Party’s leaders at the national level have completely abandoned their foundational beliefs and fully aligned themselves with the Cult of Trump (unfortunately, that’s also true here in Wyoming). Instead of strongly condemning the actions of the 2,000-2,500 rioters who tried to disrupt the process of certifying presidential electors, they continue to act as if it was no big deal.
We keep hoping for better actions by the people who hope to lead our nation in the years to come. But then something like this happens and, once again, our hopes are dashed.
UP to both K-12 school districts in Laramie County, the Laramie County Board of Commissioners, the Wyoming Arts Council and others who are working to put federal American Rescue Plan dollars to work for Wyoming residents. Serious thought seems to be behind all of their efforts to spend the money in ways that help people most affected by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
LCSD1 and LCSD2 have a combined $45 million to spend, and both districts have done a good job of collecting input from students, parents and staff through surveys and public meetings about where the needs are the greatest. While LCSD2 plans to use its $2.5 million to hire additional staff and give bonuses to existing employees, LCSD1 will use its $43 million for large-scale academic intervention programs and technology investments. (We do have some concerns about how the smaller district will recruit good people to jobs without a long-term guarantee, and how it will fund the new positions beyond one year, if they prove to be essential.)
Meanwhile, the Laramie County Board of Commissioners is currently accepting applications from local nonprofits seeking some of the $7 million available for community assistance and growth. The goal is to address such issues as loss of financial support and increased demand for services.
And the same is true at the Wyoming Arts Council, which is seeking applications for its Wyoming Community Artist ARPA Project Grant program. According to a news release, the objective is to “provide funds to Wyoming-based individual artists and artist collectives for projects that offer unique perspectives on and solutions to the most pressing needs in our communities.”
As the Wyoming Legislature prepares to discuss how to utilize more than $1 billion in ARPA funds received last year and this year, we hope they take the same approach – who needs the help now, and how can the money do the most good?