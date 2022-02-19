UP to U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., and 341 other members of the U.S. House of Representatives for supporting H.R. 3076, the Postal Service Reform Act, during a Feb. 8 vote.
For years now, we’ve heard about the financial problems experienced by the U.S. Postal Service. In fact, the folks who deliver our mail Monday through Saturday have lost money 14 years in a row.
What Congress is finally coming to terms with is that without serious reform, USPS could run out of cash in just two years. Too many people and businesses rely on it to let that happen.
If approved by the Senate, the bill would finally make changes such as removing the requirement that USPS finance, in advance, health care benefits for current and retired workers for the next 75 years. Instead, the Postal Service would pay current retirees’ actual health care costs beyond what Medicare covers, then require future retirees to enroll in Medicare, the federal health insurance program for older people.
These reforms are common sense, and, according to the Associated Press, are supported by Postal Service administrators, the postal workers union, industries that use the service and others. U.S. Sens. John Barrasso and Cynthia Lummis should show the same support in the coming days.
DOWN to Laramie County District Attorney Leigh Anne Manlove for the way she conducted herself during the disciplinary hearing that ended just over a week ago.
We know the review of her performance in office by the State Bar’s Board of Professional Responsibility put her on the defensive from the outset. But the fact the chairman of the three-person review panel had to declare her a hostile witness indicates the lack of professionalism that fits with the testimony from many of her former employees.
Sure, she expressed contrition in her statement to panel members right before they went in to deliberate the punishment they would recommend to the Wyoming Supreme Court. While we appreciate it may come from a place of genuine reflection on the testimony of former staffers who she treated poorly, we can’t trust it. Ms. Manlove has proven she will say or do anything to try to save her own reputation – including throwing everyone counting on her leadership under the bus.
She also has proven through her three-plus years in office that she is vengeful, quick to anger and full of excuses for why she can’t do the best work possible – even under difficult circumstances such as state budget cuts – to represent the people of Laramie County.
In the end, the panel announced it would recommend Ms. Manlove be disbarred. That may or may not happen, and, even if it does, it could take months for the High Court to rule and appeals to run their course. In the meantime, if Ms. Manlove has any hope of a political future, now is the time to prove to those who put her in office that they can trust her to represent their interests now and in the future.
DOWN also to Christopher Hawks, the Jackson attorney who chaired the three-person panel that conducted the disciplinary hearing for Ms. Manlove, for issuing an order barring audio and video recordings the day before the hearing began.
Mr. Hawks no doubt worried about Ms. Manlove and others “playing to the cameras” during the hearing, hoping to elicit sympathy from Laramie County voters. But limiting the public’s access to the hearing in this way was inappropriate, especially because it was to consider serious allegations made against an elected official, in part, by circuit and district court judges who stand for public retention votes.
Our reporter and other media were allowed to be the eyes and ears of the public, and the ballroom at Little America was open to anyone who cared to attend. But to prohibit video links when livestreams of district court proceedings are available to the public in this pandemic era was both an error in judgement and unfair to Ms. Manlove.
UP to the Laramie County School District 1 Board of Trustees for voting to end a contract with a local law firm and instead hire its own lawyer.
Despite rumors that swirled in advance, this position is not just to benefit Superintendent Margaret Crespo. In fact, it makes a lot of sense for a variety of reasons. The change is expected to save $150,000 or more annually, and provide easier access to legal counsel for administrators, staff and trustees in the months to come. It also will allow the district to review its own contracts; customize and audit policies and procedures; and negotiate with third parties.
We’re pleased to see school board members being good stewards of the public’s money in this way.