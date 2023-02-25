Thumbs Up Thumbs Down

Bill requires promotion of apprenticeships, job trainingUP to new Rep. J.T. Larson, R-Rock Springs, and his 92 colleagues in the Wyoming Legislature for unanimously supporting a bill that requires the Wyoming Department of Workforce Services to promote apprenticeships and job training to high school students.

Senate File 78 sailed through both the House of Representatives and the Senate, and rightly so. Gov. Mark Gordon signed it into law last Saturday.

