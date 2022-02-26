UP to the team of supporters behind the Capitol Avenue Bronze Project for the success they’ve already had and their ongoing work to expand it beyond the initial goal.
The original objective of adding a bronze statue to each corner of Capitol Avenue from the state Capitol to the former Union Pacific depot will be accomplished much faster than anyone expected. And not only are these pieces of artwork pleasant to look at, they’ll be educational, too. Each piece is meant to represent some aspect of Cheyenne and Wyoming history, and will feature a QR code to let smartphone users find out more about the story behind the statue or the historical figure depicted.
Some of the statues still need to be installed, but all have been funded. Now, the effort is shifting to plans to depict animals with significance to Cheyenne and the surrounding area along 17th Street. Six have already been funded by private donors, and more money was collected at an open house for the bronze project this past Thursday.
It’s nice to see this effort to enhance downtown Cheyenne go well beyond the initial objective. It’s also encouraging to see such strong support for art in public places at a time when city funding is tight. Our hats are off to everyone who has worked so hard to make this dream a reality.
UP to state legislators for advancing a proposal to offer scholarships to help nontraditional students attend college.
If House Bill 31 is approved, the “Wyoming’s Tomorrow Scholarship program” would offer up to $7,200 through four full-time terms for students age 24 or older. We agree with Rep. Steve Harshman, R-Casper, that this program could help Wyoming address the issue of developing and retaining a trained and skilled workforce.
Cindy DeLancey, president of the Wyoming Business Alliance, said the more than 400 members of her organization agree. They include the mining sector, the oil and gas industry, Wyoming growers, and people working in telecommunications, utilities, trucking and construction. All point to the need for some post-high school training for more Wyoming workers.
If Wyoming leaders are serious about setting the state up for future success, bills like HB 31 deserve their full support.
DOWN to those pushing for legislation that limits what teachers are able to teach high school students about the country’s history of race-based discrimination.
Senate File 103 was introduced and debated by the Senate Education Committee, as well as on the Senate floor, but eventually had the term “critical race theory” removed from the bill. We’re disappointed – though not really surprised – to see new State Superintendent of Public Instruction Brian Schroeder testify in support of the bill.
But what’s most aggravating is listening to people like Sen. Troy McKeown, R-Gillette, who clearly either skipped American history class or chose not to pay attention. He said he brought the bill “to get the divisive teacher out of the school and let everybody understand their own rights and freedoms.” What Mr. McKeown fails to acknowledge is that no one at the K-12 level in Wyoming is teaching CRT.
Then there’s Sen. Lynn Hutchings, R-Cheyenne, who would have us believe she and her family have never felt the impact of systemic racism. If that’s true, we’re happy for them. But that doesn’t mean it hasn’t happened and isn’t continuing to happen. Just ask the airmen at F.E. Warren Air Force Base and their children we’ve been writing about recently.
To be clear, we’re not in favor of imposing guilt on white schoolchildren for the sins of their racist ancestors. But we do believe strongly in the need for complete history lessons, not a whitewashing of the harsh realities of how people have been treated in this country for generations based on the amount of melanin in their skin.
The bottom line is Wyoming lawmakers need to stay in their lane. Curriculum decisions are the purview of the State Board of Education and local school districts, not the Legislature.
UP to IMPACT 307 for announcing its intention to locate one of its start-up business incubators on the Laramie County Community College campus.
If lawmakers approve Gov. Mark Gordon’s budget request, an IMPACT 307 staffer could start at LCCC this summer. And IMPACT 307 could expand to other counties that also have a community college.
At a time when mineral industries – especially coal – have been struggling and shedding workers, all efforts to encourage new types of business and industry should be supported. Locating these business incubators at the state’s community colleges makes sense, and, frankly, we should be a bit embarrassed we haven’t done this sooner.
Lawmakers should fully fund the IMPACT 307 program and do all they can to support similar efforts in the future.