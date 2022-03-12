UP to Wyoming Secretary of State Ed Buchanan for telling a recent Chamber luncheon audience that Wyoming’s elections are safe and secure, and there’s no valid reason to think otherwise.
Mr. Buchanan, a Republican, wouldn’t go so far as to dismiss out of hand any specific allegations about the 2020 election. Since more than 70% of Wyoming voters cast ballots in support of former President Donald Trump, that’s not surprising. But we were pleased to see the state’s top elections official tell voters and potential voters that many of the statements made by Mr. Trump and his supporters have no basis in fact.
For example, Wyoming’s voting machines are not connected to the internet, so they’re not susceptible to web-based hacks. They also aren’t made by the manufacturers that Mr. Trump and people like businessman Mike Lindell have targeted with their conspiracy theories.
Mr. Buchanan did a nice job of systematically laying out the reasons why Wyoming elections continue to be not only secure, but extremely accurate. If you get a chance, take the time to thank Laramie County Clerk Debra Lee, her staff and the many experienced local election judges for making it happen here.
DOWN to City Councilwoman Michelle Aldrich for being the lone opponent to a proposed city ordinance that would add misdemeanor penalties to intimidation or harassment as a result of a personal bias.
The councilwoman is right to say this ordinance isn’t enough to properly address the racist behavior that has been revealed and discussed in recent weeks – alone, it is not. And she’s correct when she says we need to let people know “we’re not going to tolerate this poor behavior.” We certainly do – in a variety of ways. But those aren’t good reasons to vote against the bias crimes ordinance, which is long overdue for all of Wyoming.
It’s true that there are laws on the books already that deal with harassment. But a bias crimes ordinance is just one more way to signal to residents and those considering moving here that we take these matters seriously. Failure to pass such laws in the wake of Matthew Shepard’s death more than two decades ago did just the opposite.
We don’t expect dozens of people to be charged under the new ordinance. In fact, we hope it never has to be used. Nevertheless, we think it would send a strong message to have the council and mayor be unanimous in their approval of this action. We encourage Councilwoman Aldrich to vote “Yes” on final reading Monday night.
UP to Laramie County School District 1 Superintendent Margaret Crespo for issuing “a call to action” to combat racist behavior in local schools.
Her March 2 letter to staff and parents notes that throughout this school year, there has been “an increase in negative behaviors that impact a safe, responsible and respectful environment. These have ranged from physical fighting to the use of derogatory language.”
As the City Council works on the bias crimes ordinance mentioned above, and F.E. Warren Air Force Base leaders address an incident involving a local retailer, we’re glad to see LCSD1’s leader clearly state that things like calling Black students the “N-word” won’t be tolerated.
Superintendent Crespo called on the community to report such incidents to parents/guardians or school authorities, or to call 1-844-WYO-SAFE or go to www.safe2tellwyo.org. That’s a first step. Then, it will be up to LCSD1 leaders to give serious attention to each case and impose appropriate punishments for each situation.
UP to Wyoming lawmakers for supporting two bills to better the lives of young people in the state.
House Bill 37 gives the responsibility for maintaining juvenile justice system information to the Wyoming Department of Family Services, and requires it to collect and standardize the data. The goal is to address concerns the data was not previously being tracked, create better policy and design community support programs for at-risk youth.
Wyoming youth are being incarcerated at a higher rate than many other places. If local and state officials are going to address this problem, they need to have the ability to track kids through the process.
Senate File 32 addresses kindergarten to third grade reading assessment tools that screen for dyslexia and other reading difficulties used by educators around Wyoming, as well as gaps in current procedures. Longtime readers know we have advocated for better systems to provide early intervention for children struggling to read. A series of columns by WY Lit leaders, as well as our own editorials, have sought to shine the light on this important issue.
Both of these bills are just the start. A lot more work will need to be done. Fortunately, lawmakers are getting things moving in the right direction.