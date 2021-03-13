UP to Gov. Mark Gordon for calling on state lawmakers to set aside partisan bills and focus on what’s most important during his recent State of the State address.
While remaining optimistic that better days are ahead, the governor emphasized that Wyoming is “not quite out of the woods yet” with its recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, which has so far cost 691 Wyoming lives. And certainly the state’s budget crisis needs to remain in the forefront of everyone’s mind as they go about their business at the Capitol this month.
“Success will require action from individuals, businesses and our state government, and that’s what I believe this session is all about,” Mr. Gordon said. “I’m sure there will be temptations to get sidetracked with politically oriented legislation, but this year, we have to keep our eye on the ball, because we’re only going to have one chance to turn this welcome spring into a thriving summer and a bountiful future.”
While the governor refrained from specifying which bills he had in mind when making that comment, we can guess it included several that would inject the Legislature into the public health orders process (see below). Regardless of what spurred the comment, we encourage our 90 elected senators and representatives to heed that advice in the coming days.
DOWN to the Wyoming Legislature for advancing two bills that would let the Legislature put limits on future public health orders.
If approved, the amended Senate File 80 would limit any statewide health order from being in effect for longer than 60 days, unless the Legislature ratifies an extension. It also would let counties choose to opt out of the statewide orders. The Senate has sent it to the House for consideration.
Under House Bill 127, any order issued by a local or state health officer that “restricts individuals’ movements or their ability to engage in any activity, that applies to individuals not under an isolation or quarantine order, and that is designed to prevent or limit the transmission of a contagious or possibly contagious disease” would be allowed to only last 10 days without further approval from corresponding elected officials.
House Speaker Eric Barlow, R-Gillette, the bill’s main sponsor, said his intent is to separate health-based decisions from political ones. The bill focuses on those broader orders regulating non-quarantined individuals, such as ones related to travel restrictions, mask usage and gathering sizes, he said. His proposal also would require Wyoming’s public health officer to be appointed by the governor, rather than the Wyoming Department of Health director.
What Mr. Barlow apparently thinks we don’t understand is those restrictions have all been imposed as ways to limit the spread of COVID-19 and keep people healthy. Though he and other leaders of his party have made these actions political, they weren’t meant to be. And does he really expect us to believe the governor is less political than the head of the state Health Department?
State lawmakers need to let public health officials decide the best ways to protect the population from public health threats, even if that means they might have to wear a mask again in the future.
UP to Laramie County Community College for seeking a $500,000 grant from the Wyoming Business Council to create a fabrication lab at the college.
If approved, the money would be added to $167,000 in other funding to create the lab, which would support more than two dozen fabrication skill-heavy occupations – machinists, welders, engineers, architects – in building a startup or expanding an existing business.
LCCC President Joe Schaffer said this is just one part of a larger plan to help build a manufacturing workforce in Laramie County. We agree this would help keep people here and attract new industries to the area, both high-priority goals.
UP to Cheyenne City Council members for passing a downtown sidewalk repair plan that shifts the cost of curb and gutter repairs to the city and leaves property owners responsible for just the walkway itself.
The hope of Councilman Pete Laybourn and members of the Mayors Council for People with Disabilities is that by sharing the cost, property owners will be more willing to pay for the work needed to address problems that continue to get worse in certain areas. Factor in support – including financial – for property owners from the Downtown Development Authority, and the effort gains momentum.
Mayor Patrick Collins said the goal is to start with the Cheyenne Frontier Days parade route this spring, and to direct these projects to a list of small local contractors in order to support local businesses.
This idea is long overdue, and we hope it expands beyond downtown to the rest of the capital city in the years to come.