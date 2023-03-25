Governor letting bills become law without his signature is cowardlyDOWN to Gov. Mark Gordon for letting bills that he knows will be harmful to Wyoming — both now and in the future — become law without his signature.

The first was House Bill 103, which prevents voters from changing their party affiliation after the candidate filing period begins, as well as for two weeks before general elections. In a March 2 letter to House Speaker Albert Sommers, the governor acknowledged that “the bill adds uncertainty to the voting process” and “the changes from this adjustment to Wyoming law will cause some confusion in the coming primary.”

WE WANT TO KNOW WHAT YOU THINK:

Contact us via email at opinion@wyomingnews.com.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus