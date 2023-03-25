Governor letting bills become law without his signature is cowardlyDOWN to Gov. Mark Gordon for letting bills that he knows will be harmful to Wyoming — both now and in the future — become law without his signature.
The first was House Bill 103, which prevents voters from changing their party affiliation after the candidate filing period begins, as well as for two weeks before general elections. In a March 2 letter to House Speaker Albert Sommers, the governor acknowledged that “the bill adds uncertainty to the voting process” and “the changes from this adjustment to Wyoming law will cause some confusion in the coming primary.”
As disappointing as that decision was, though, we had no idea that the worst was yet to come. On March 17, he sent two letters to Secretary of State Chuck Gray, outlining his reasons for not signing two more controversial bills, but not vetoing them, either.
In the first, he said that instead of resolving the issue that has tied up the previous anti-abortion “trigger ban” in the courts, House Bill 152, the “Life is a Human Right Act,” would “instead complicate and delay the resolution of these central and foundational constitutional questions” related to the right of Wyomingites to make their own health care decisions.
He went on to say that there were inconsistencies between HB 152 and Senate File 109, which he signed into law to prevent chemical abortions, that “may be problematic.” And he said that, ultimately, the question of whether abortion is health care should be decided by the voters in the form of a constitutional amendment.
Still, HB 152 became law immediately without his signature. Sure enough, less than a week later, this law was temporarily blocked by the same Teton County judge who prevented the previous one from taking effect.
Gov. Gordon saved his most scathing criticism for Senate File 133, “Student Eligibility for Interscholastic Sports.” After stating that he supports the goal of fairness in competitive girls sports, he wrote that he is concerned that the ban on transgender student-athletes contained in SF 133 is “overly draconian, is discriminatory without attention to individual circumstances or mitigating factors, and pays little attention to fundamental principles of equality.”
He added that the bill sends a “harmful message that these (transgender) individuals and their families do not deserve the same opportunities as others. Messages like these, whether explicit or implicit, can have a devastating impact on the mental health and well-being of individuals who already face significant discrimination and marginalization.”
The letter continues for two more pages, noting that transgender youth have higher rates of suicide, that the current system of addressing fairness in competitive sports is working and that there is a high likelihood that this bill will be challenged in court. (Online WTE readers can read the full letters for themselves.)
What’s missing was any acknowledgement that bills like these give our youth (both trans and cisgender) yet another reason to leave the state and never return. What the anti-abortion letter failed to recognize is that students training to become doctors would rather pay off their debt than return to Wyoming and work it off.
So, why not veto these bills? What (or who) is Gov. Gordon afraid of? As a second-term governor, he can’t run for re-election again. Does he have unspoken political aspirations and is unwilling to anger the state’s far-right Republicans? Or are the statements made in these letters just lip service, meant to appease those who are upset with his decisions and to place the blame back on the lawmakers who passed the bills in the first place?
It’s as if he’s afraid of making one side or the other upset, but what he ends up doing is making both sides dislike him.
Does Gov. Gordon really think it makes a difference to those who are impacted by the legislation whether his name was on it or not? The reality is that letting a bill become law without the governor’s signature shows a lack of integrity and an unwillingness to stand up for what he believes in. Either sign the bill or veto it — to do otherwise is cowardly, plain and simple.
County votes bode well for the future of the Wyoming Republican PartyUP to Laramie County Republicans for rejecting the extremists and supporting reasonable members of their party during last weekend’s Central Committee leadership elections, and to Uinta County GOP members for doing the same earlier this month.
We’ve said for several years that it’s time for less-radical members of the state’s dominant party to reassume leadership at the state level. Although the state’s two largest counties have remained more moderate as the state party’s leaders became more radical, it’s good to see the tide turning in other places, including Lincoln and Fremont counties.
Could this be a sign of normalcy to come? For the future of Wyoming, we certainly hope so.
Attorney general needs to open up public access to advisory opinionsDOWN to Wyoming Attorney General Bridget Hill for refusing to publicly release any advisory opinions she has provided to other governmental entities during the four-plus years she’s been in the position.
In a Sunshine Week article by the Associated Press, it was revealed that she’s not alone. Her counterparts in other states — including Missouri, New Jersey, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Vermont — have been withholding opinions since at least 2020, and states like Utah, Rhode Island and Massachusetts have no opinions available online at all.
Since most of these opinions are offering recommendations to other governmental bodies or officials, the public deserves to know what kind of advice they’re getting from the state’s chief legal counsel.
Lifelong Cheyenne blood donor deserves our admiration and appreciationUP to Cheyenne resident Howard Dykes, an O-negative blood donor, who gave his 312th lifetime donation at the Vitalant Blood Donation Center on March 14. That amounts to 39 gallons over 60 years.
Due to scarring that now blocks access to his veins, he said this was his last donation. In talking with him about it, he seemed disappointed about not being able to make it to 40 gallons, but proud of what he had done — and rightly so.
Our hats are off to Mr. Dykes for his generosity and lifesaving gifts through the years. (For anyone interested in following in his footsteps, head to vitalant.org for information about how to donate blood, plasma or platelets, which are always in high demand.)