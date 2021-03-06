UP to all of the local medical providers, pharmacists and volunteer shot administrators who have gone out of their way to ensure none of the COVID-19 vaccine goes to waste.
We’ve heard stories from across the country of sometimes hundreds of vaccine doses being thrown away at the end of the day because the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines have a limited shelf life and can’t be refrozen once they have been thawed and diluted. And while we would much prefer to see it going to members of the priority groups – seniors 65 and older, front line workers and those with chronic illnesses chief among them – we’d rather it go into someone’s arm than the trash can.
That’s why we were pleased to see the word spread so quickly last weekend at the end of a day-long vaccine clinic coordinated by North Star Pharmacy and Infusion staff at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Western Hills Boulevard. Staff and volunteers had efficiently administered more than 1,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine manufactured by Pfizer-BioNTech when appointments were exhausted. But word of mouth resulted in enough willing people showing up to use the remaining doses (including, in full disclosure, some members of the WTE team).
Some have used the derogatory term “vaccine scavengers” for the people who stand in line outside vaccine clinics hoping for just such a situation. Others, including many medical professionals, have called them “vaccine hunters,” because they would rather see people wanting to get the vaccine than trying to avoid it.
While we understand the need to focus on high-priority groups while the number of vaccine doses is limited, we also believe the vaccine is too important to waste. That’s why we appreciate the efforts of state and local health officials to give those administering it the flexibility to make sure it isn’t.
UP to Habitat for Humanity of Laramie County, Family Promise of Cheyenne, Safehouse Services and the Unaccompanied Students Initiative for creating the new Fresh Start Fund.
Donations to the fund will be used to help people transitioning out of homelessness or escaping domestic violence to buy furniture and home items they need when they have secured new housing. Many of these items will come from the newly expanded Habitat ReStore, now located at 715 E. 15th St. in Cheyenne.
While it’s great that these local nonprofits help people secure housing, the next step is to make sure they have the basic necessities to be set up for success. This new effort does just that.
To donate to the Fresh Start Fund, go online to www.cheyennehabitat.org/freshstartfund or contact Habitat for Humanity of Laramie County at 307-637-8067.
DOWN to U.S. Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., for the way he handled himself during recent confirmation hearings for Rep. Deb Haaland, D-N.M., the Native American woman nominated by President Joe Biden to be the next secretary of the Interior.
During questioning by members of the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources, Mr. Barrasso sought assurances from Ms. Haaland that she would follow the law when it came to endangered species. But according to Associated Press reporting, before she could finish giving her answer, Mr. Barrasso shouted, “I’m talking about the law!”
Northern Arapaho tribe members also expressed frustration with Mr. Barrasso for allegedly misrepresenting their views on Ms. Haaland by failing to mention a second letter supporting her nomination. They said Mr. Barrasso only admitted the Northern Arapaho Business Council’s first letter, urging the Biden administration to rescind a recent executive order pausing new mineral leases on federal land, as evidence during the hearing.
We expect more from our senior United States senator. It’s fine to disagree with someone’s position, but it’s not OK to be disrespectful while doing it.
UP to the House Judiciary Committee for working with the state’s broadcast and print journalists to craft a shield law that would protect confidential sources while ensuring information relevant to a life-threatening situation would be released.
For years, Wyoming has been the only state in the country without either a shield law or prior case law that keeps journalists from being compelled to reveal confidential sources by court subpoena (Hawaii let its shield law lapse in 2015). Without these protections, whistleblowers who feel the need to share important information with the public without fear of retaliation from their employer aren’t as likely to come forward.
We appreciate the efforts of state Rep. Dan Zwonitzer, R-Cheyenne, and the bill’s eight other co-sponsors, as well as the committee members for helping to develop a bill draft that lawmakers should be able to get behind. We encourage the full House of Representatives and the Senate to pass it and send it to Gov. Mark Gordon for his signature.