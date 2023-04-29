Cheyenne Police annual report reflects openness to feedbackUP to Chief Mark Francisco and his command staff for being receptive to our feedback last year at this time and for including crime statistics in the Cheyenne Police Department’s 2022 Annual Report.

Although last year’s report included information about the types of calls officers were responding to and their use of force, it lacked data that would indicate whether crime was increasing or decreasing. This year, the report includes four pages of information drawn from the National Incident Based Reporting System (NIBRS), which is the system used by the FBI for uniform crime data reporting.

