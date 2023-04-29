Cheyenne Police annual report reflects openness to feedbackUP to Chief Mark Francisco and his command staff for being receptive to our feedback last year at this time and for including crime statistics in the Cheyenne Police Department’s 2022 Annual Report.
Although last year’s report included information about the types of calls officers were responding to and their use of force, it lacked data that would indicate whether crime was increasing or decreasing. This year, the report includes four pages of information drawn from the National Incident Based Reporting System (NIBRS), which is the system used by the FBI for uniform crime data reporting.
Two pages are a month-by-month breakdown of 37 NIBRS “Group A” offenses from January 2021 through December 2022. These include all of the major offenses, including assault, burglary, larceny, robbery, fraud, homicide, sex offenses, homicide/manslaughter and more.
Rather than just provide the raw data, though, Chief Francisco and his staff also provide two pages that interpret the data, with one offering a five-year comparison of Group A and Group B offenses, and the other highlighting annual comparisons for six Group A offenses.
The good news is that crime was down 4% overall from 2021 numbers, including assault, burglary, and theft of or from vehicles. This likely reflects an increased enforcement focus in those areas. The only increase highlighted was shoplifting cases, although a deeper look into the raw data shows increases in drug-related charges, fraud/counterfeiting and certain types of sex offenses. (To read the full report, visit tinyurl.com/cpd-annual-report-2022.)
While we’d like to see the department include percentages of cases solved, as well as percentages in the “Watching for bias” section, the 2022 report is a vast improvement from the year before.
A tip of the hat to CPD, not only for the work they do every day “Protecting the legend,” but for being receptive to feedback and open to sharing this kind of information with residents of the community they serve.
New way to give at annual event will help people get a solid startUP to the Cheyenne Day of Giving and Habitat for Humanity of Laramie County for creating a new way for residents to help out during next month’s annual donation event.
For the first time, residents will be able to donate gently used household furnishings, such as chairs, tables, beds, kitchen appliances, dishes and silverware, etc. These items will be incorporated into Habitat’s Fresh Start program, which helps people transition into a new living space from homelessness, domestic violence or recovery.
Instead of sitting in empty rooms that lack furniture or eating off paper plates using plastic utensils, the goal is to provide the things most of us take for granted in our living spaces, but couldn’t afford to buy right away if we were starting from scratch.
We encourage everyone to do a little spring cleaning before May 12 and consider what can be donated to help give others in our community a solid start.
Secretary of state should support already secure election processesDOWN to Wyoming Secretary of State Chuck Gray for meeting with Douglas Frank, a former high school math and science teacher from Ohio who travels the country throwing around unsubstantiated allegations of voter fraud.
The state’s top elected official in charge of elections should be focused on working with clerks in all 23 counties to ensure voters have the utmost confidence in the security and integrity of Wyoming’s elections. Instead, he continues to promote false accusations of unsecured voting machines and other issues.
He even went so far as to remove information that former Secretary of State Ed Buchanan had posted to the office’s website that detailed the efforts made to ensure election security. (Thanks to the Internet Archive’s Way Back Machine, it is archived at tinyurl.com/wyo-election-security.)
As that web page said, “The foundation for Wyoming’s elections is built on four core principles: security, accessibility, integrity and transparency.” Since he took office in January, Mr. Gray has decreased transparency, worked with his former colleagues in the Legislature to reduce access to the state’s primary elections, and continued to cast doubt on the security and integrity of the election process.
Instead of meeting with people who peddle conspiracy theories and sending out press releases trying to convince people he’s doing a good job, Mr. Gray should dig in and do the work voters (securely) elected him to do.
Governor’s second mental health summit keeps spotlight on top priorityUP to Gov. Mark Gordon and others involved in his second mental health summit, which was held earlier this month in Casper.
Not only did the event continue to spotlight one of the state’s most serious issues, it offered encouraging signs that impactful change is in the works.
Wyoming Department of Health Director Stefan Johansson shared that his agency is working to ensure that high-needs individuals don’t fall through the cracks and that the state will reimburse providers for achieving specific outcomes. He noted where money is already being spent to address certain challenges, as well as where more is needed.
Two state lawmakers — Sen. Fred Baldwin, R-Kemmerer, and Rep. Lloyd Larsen, R-Lander — offered their support for the issue and the need to address it, both with legislation and additional funding.
Although we share Gov. Gordon’s disappointment that lawmakers failed to provide a permanent source of funding for Wyoming’s 24/7 suicide prevention hotline, we’re encouraged by what we’ve heard since then. Now, we need to make sure these state officials follow through on their promises.