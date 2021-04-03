UP to U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., for once again sponsoring a bill in Congress that would allow state-inspected meat to be sold across state lines.
Currently, 27 states – including Wyoming – have meat inspection programs certified by the Food Safety Inspection Service, which meet or exceed federal inspection standards. But federal law currently doesn’t allow meat processed at these state Meat and Poultry Inspection program sites to be sold in other states.
This makes no sense for many reasons, not the least of which is the reduced transportation cost and impact on the environment of less shipping distance if, for example, a state-inspected plant in Greeley, Colorado, could sell into the Cheyenne market. And we would guess this is the main reason Wyoming doesn’t have a large-scale meat packing plant within its borders – the lowest-populated state in the country just couldn’t support it.
We need to get behind H.R. 1998, the Expanding Markets for State-Inspected Meat Processors Act of 2021, and encourage Congress to pass it this year.
DOWN to members of the Wyoming Legislature for allowing some important revenue-generating bills to die because they failed to be heard in their house of origin by the March 22 deadline.
Among them were bills that would have raised the taxes on fuel and tobacco. These were considered “low-hanging fruit” when it comes to generating revenue. For example, a 20 cents per pack increase in the cost of cigarettes would have generated an extra $6.5 million each year, while a 9-cents-per-gallon hike in the fuel tax would have resulted in more than $62 million.
Instead, lawmakers continued to punt on efforts to generate new income to help lessen the state’s dependence on mineral severance tax. That also included rejecting bills that would have increased assessments on commercial properties by 1%, introduced a sales tax on services, removed certain sales and use tax exemptions and introduced four new property tax mills statewide to raise money for K-12 education, as well as the nonstarter 4% personal income tax.
Sure, the state is sitting on an estimated $20 billion worth of savings, including more than $1 billion in the state’s “rainy-day” account. But unless lawmakers deal with the state’s revenue problem soon, that money will be gone, and they’ll be forced to make a series of tough decisions all at once.
We believe it would be better to roll out tax hikes in small chunks in order to spread the pain. If not, the pain these lawmakers may feel is the sting of rejection the next time voters head to the polls.
UP to Laramie County public health officials for opening up COVID-19 vaccinations to Phase 2, which means everyone 16 and older who wants one can now get one.
Currently, the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine is approved for people 16 and older, while the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are approved for age 18 and older. With 20 locations in the county providing vaccines, and large-scale vaccination sites opening up soon, there’s no excuse for people not to get this done.
The only concern we have at this point is those who refuse to get the vaccine. We’ve talked to several people, including one current state lawmaker, who said there’s no way they will be taking it. But their reasons are flimsy, at best.
The fact is COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective. They were evaluated in clinical trials that involved tens of thousands of participants. They met rigorous scientific standards for safety and manufacturing quality required to get the Food and Drug Administration’s emergency use authorization. (For more information about the safety of the COVID-19 vaccines, go online to https://tinyurl.com/safetyofcovidvaccine.)
And it’s difficult to achieve herd immunity – which protects the most vulnerable members of our population – without it. To help out those most in need, make an appointment, roll up a sleeve and get the shot.
UP to Cheyenne’s Community Recreation and Events Department for announcing plans to hold Superday on June 26 in Lions Park.
Now that anyone in Laramie County who wants one can get a COVID-19 vaccine, we’re optimistic that life will get back to normal by this summer (including, of course, the much-anticipated return of Cheyenne Frontier Days).
But we need to do all we can in the next eight to 10 weeks until those who are getting their shots now are fully protected by the vaccine. That means continuing to wear masks in public, social distancing, washing hands and staying home when sick.
We know that sounds as pleasant as the groundhog predicting more winter, but we’re almost there, folks. If we do this right, our predictable early May snow showers will bring more than June flowers in Wyoming. They will also mean the return of festivals, food and fun.