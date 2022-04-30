UP to the Wyoming Department of Health for expanding the Emergency Rental Assistance Program by adding Housing Stability Services, and to Habitat for Humanity of Laramie County for administering it locally.
Funded from the federal American Rescue Plan, the service offers to pay as much as $5,000 per household for adults with disabilities and people who are older than 55 to make necessary upgrades so they can more easily maneuver inside their dwellings. It also offers a similar amount of money for repairs to mobile homes for people who rent the lots their homes stand on.
Dan Dorsch, Habitat’s local special projects coordinator, says “the need is huge.” Helping people stay in their homes during the COVID-19 pandemic is ERAP’s main goal. And since Wyoming hasn’t been able to distribute all $200 million it was granted to help renters struggling to make rent and/or utility payments due to the pandemic, we’re glad to see this kind of opportunity offered.
If you or someone you know might qualify, visit health.wyo.gov and search for ERAP-HSS or call 307-777-7988. (To apply for ERAP money for rental assistance, visit dfs.wyo.gov/erap or call 1-877-WYO-ERAP. Or for local, in-person assistance, go to Community Action of Laramie County, 1920 Evans Ave., Cheyenne, or call 307-635-9291, Ext. 115 and Ext. 138.)
DOWN to Cheyenne city leaders for not being transparent about how they plan to force county pockets into the city.
For some time now, rumors have been flying among local residents about the fact the city is finally preparing to take action to force county pockets, or islands, into the city. For those not familiar with the issue, a county pocket is a residence or group of properties that was never annexed into the city and is now surrounded on all sides by land that is part of the city.
This is long overdue, and we have editorialized in support of it for years. But we’re disappointed that the City Council hasn’t held a public work session to discuss ways the city is considering lessening the impact for these residents.
Will that mean no requirement to add curbs and sidewalks to city code? Will the city offer a multi-year, no-interest loan to cover the cost of connecting to city water and sewer services? These and several other possibilities have been floating around in conversation, but without clear communication from city officials, they’re just ideas. That uncertainty fuels anxiety among some residents living in county pockets, and it can impact their ability to sell such a property, since a potential buyer doesn’t know what additional costs they might face.
We know they have a lot on their plates – especially as they prepare the fiscal year 2023 budget – but it’s time for city leaders to get out in front of the rumors and help put some of these concerns to rest.
UP to the Cheyenne City Council for carefully vetting the initial 11 applications for a single retail liquor license.
As we’ve said here before, it’s well past time for the Legislature to change the way liquor licenses are granted in Wyoming. We’re glad to see a state legislative committee take on the topic, and we hope it results in a new system that lets the free market decide who’s successful in the retail liquor market. Government officials shouldn’t be picking “winners” and “losers” in this way.
Working within the state’s flawed system, it’s clear Cheyenne officials did the best they could to carefully review the applications, consider a variety of factors and make a well-educated decision. After listening to presentations and asking questions of the presenters, then taking public comments, the council voted 7-2 Monday night to grant the license to Get Bent LLC, developers of The Railspur. This is a proposal to turn the West Edge Collective building at 707 W. Lincolnway into a coffee bistro by day and bar by night.
Not only did this project fit with the council’s priorities for development of that part of downtown, it could be completed faster than some of the other proposals.
Unlike in Sheridan, where council members resorted to a lottery for the six finalists after stringing their 11 applicants along for months, Cheyenne leaders did it the right way.
UP to Laramie County Clerk Debra Lee and the Board of Commissioners for making available online county commissioners records dating back to 1868.
The two-year project involved borrowing 272 volumes from the Wyoming State Archives, scanning them and uploading them to a special website. Now, the public can search these records by year or descriptive words, save them to a virtual clipboard, download and print them.
Some might argue that this isn’t the biggest priority. Nevertheless, we’re pleased to see these records safeguarded and made available for future generations.