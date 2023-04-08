Swatting calls cause unnecessary stress for students, parents and school staff
DOWN to whoever was involved in at least a dozen “swatting” calls Monday morning, including one that sent local police officers and sheriff’s deputies rushing to Cheyenne’s South High School.
Swatting is the term used for false reports of active shooters or bomb threats, which are called in with the sadistic goal of getting law enforcement to respond. A wave of such calls have been received by school districts across the country, and it appears Wyoming communities are just the latest victims.
In the local situation, the caller said that there was an active shooter in a first-floor bathroom of the building. The school was immediately placed in lockdown, as was Johnson Junior High across the street. Nearby Goins Elementary, Rossman Elementary and Triumph High School also were placed on secure perimeter protocol for the safety of students and staff, according to Laramie County School District 1 officials.
Law enforcement officers deserve a big UP and “thank you” for their prompt response and willingness to rush into an uncertain situation in an attempt to save lives. We can’t tell these folks often enough how much we appreciate them and what they do.
Yet, even though all of the calls to Wyoming schools were false reports, that doesn’t mean no one was put in harm’s way. Although law enforcement officers are well-trained on how to handle these types of situations, there have been several unfortunate injuries and deaths as a result of “swatting” calls nationwide. Thankfully, none happened in Wyoming this past week.
According to the FBI, these calls may be coming from outside of the United States; regardless, we sincerely hope efforts are being made to track them to their sources. At a time when tensions are already high due to recent school shootings in Denver and Nashville, the last thing students, parents and school staff need is unnecessary extra stress caused by such false alarms.
UW sorority lawsuit based more on bigotry than student behavior or actions
DOWN to the seven Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority members at the University of Wyoming and their lawyers for challenging the admission of a transgender woman in federal court.
If, in fact, this student has been engaging in sexual harassment or other inappropriate behavior, there are plenty of ways to report and challenge her continued presence through the university’s offices and processes.
Instead, Cheyenne attorneys Cassie Craven and John Knepper found a group of young ladies who were upset and are attempting to capitalize on their frustration by turning this into yet another culture wars case. (We have to wonder if the sorority sisters sought out the lawyers or if the lawyers saw an opportunity to grab the spotlight and went “client shopping.”)
Reading through the court filing, it’s very clear that the sorority’s leader was determined to get this transgender woman into the organization. By forcing members to use their email address to vote, she was going against the sorority’s rules and pressing the existing members to either go along with her wishes or expose their biases against transgender people.
That was clearly wrong, as is the allegedly lecherous behavior by the transgender student, if it really happened as described in the lawsuit. But, again, there were other ways to challenge these issues of student behavior without filing a lawsuit that is so clearly based on bigotry.
Unfortunately, even if the defendants in this case “win,” they have already lost. Cases like these, even when they aren’t successful, often result in the very behavior the lawyers and plaintiffs seek — in this case, keeping sororities and other gender-based groups from admitting transgender people into their ranks.
And in a state where so many adults clearly are prejudiced against LGBTQ+ people, that’s one more reason for them and the younger generation that supports them to steer clear of the Equality State.
Kudos to Legislature’s Management Council for guaranteeing remote testimony
UP to the Wyoming Legislature’s Management Council for voting to guarantee that remote public testimony will be available during all interim committee meetings between now and next year’s budget session.
The decision was made after two committee chairmen — Sen. Charles Scott, R-Casper, and Rep. Donald Burkhart Jr., R-Rawlins — decided during the recent general session to limit most testimony in their committees to those who could appear in person.
We’ve argued since well before the COVID-19 pandemic that the technology exists to allow members of the public to weigh in on issues important to them, regardless of where they lived. Still, some state lawmakers insisted on holding their interim meetings in small towns with limited or no access to broadband internet that would accommodate livestreaming of meetings and remote testimony.
As we said during this year’s session, not allowing remote testimony now is simply disrespectful or lazy, since the connector between the Capitol and the Herschler Building is loaded with technology, including multiple cameras and television monitors in every committee room. Yet, according to WyoFile.com, “Sen. Scott said some kind of restraint was necessary to account for growing public interest in lawmaking.”
If a public official no longer wants to hear from members of the public, it’s time for that person to resign. (In the case of Mr. Scott, who has been in the Legislature since Jimmy Carter was president, he’s about 20 years overdue.)
Thankfully, the majority of his colleagues disagreed with his assessment. Sen. Tara Nethercott, R-Cheyenne, correctly pointed out that “it is a disservice to the public” to have inconsistent practices among committees. She proposed a policy to allow remote testimony both during the interim period and throughout next year’s session.
Although the Management Council delayed a decision until closer to the 2024 session on the latter, we’re glad to see them support the former.