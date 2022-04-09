UP to local government officials for working to control costs on sixth-penny sales tax projects by self-funding some of the larger ones until this tax money has been collected.
After voters approved $128 million worth of projects last fall, inflation skyrocketed, sending the prices of building materials through the roof. That’s why it makes sense for Laramie County to get going now on its new senior center, Emergency Management Agency storage building and a sewer connection to Archer, and Cheyenne to start construction as soon as possible on three new fire stations, the cemetery irrigation project and buying replacement fire trucks.
In some cases, reserve funds are being used temporarily and will be replenished by the sales tax money as it comes in. With a few projects, bonds may be issued to borrow enough money to get things going.
Either way, this is good stewardship by our public officials, both those in elected office and those who work behind the scenes in local treasurer’s offices. We appreciate this work, and know we’ll all be better off for it as these funds are stretched farther than they otherwise would have been.
DOWN to President Joe Biden for trying to convince Americans that releasing a record amount of oil from the country’s strategic reserves is going to significantly reduce the price motorists pay at the pump. Industry experts know that’s not the case, which makes such actions little more than election year posturing as Democrats hope they can hold on to control of both houses of Congress.
It would be better for the president to spend time looking for other solutions, including developing a less muddled strategy within his own administration for domestic energy production.
At the same time, we also give a DOWN to our congressional delegation, led by Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., for trying to convince us that restricting lease sales for drilling on federal land is the main problem. It’s true that the Biden administration’s actions have thrown some uncertainty into the market, but the reality is oil companies are already sitting on more leases than they can drill in the near future.
This and other similar GOP attacks are simply convenient talking points. They don’t get to the heart of the matter in any meaningful way.
Both political parties need to spend less time blaming the other side and more time working on long-term solutions to this issue – for the benefit of our pocketbooks and our national security.
UP to the city of Cheyenne for shutting down public access to a portion of the East Cheyenne Community Open Space until July 15 to protect wildlife.
The area around the large pond is home to a variety of waterfowl, which are nesting and raising their offspring this time of year, as well as other types of wildlife. People walking their dogs in this area during this time would be too disruptive, causing some birds to abandon their nests or causing stress to young birds that can’t fly yet.
Long-term plans call for this area to become a multi-use park, with amenities similar to those found in Lions Park in north-central Cheyenne. As that transition takes place, we hope city officials will continue to find ways to preserve as much of the natural habitat as possible.
In the meantime, it’s up to all of us to respect the reasons for this closure and refrain from violating it. That means not only staying out of the closed area, but also keeping pets on a leash and not allowing them to harass the wildlife and livestock.
UP to local business owner Maurice “Maury” Brown for withdrawing his application for a retail liquor license in order to allow others a chance to secure the only one the city has to offer at this time.
Mr. Brown, the owner of Town and Country Supermarket Liquors on South Greeley Highway, had planned to open a second location in north Cheyenne.
“At this time, due to questions around our desired location, and Maury wanting to give the smaller entrepreneurs an opportunity to begin a successful business in Cheyenne, we are withdrawing our application,” said a letter read to City Council members by City Clerk Kris Jones. “We wish everyone the best of luck and prosperity in their future ventures.”
Mr. Brown has a long history of philanthropy, and this action is just the latest example. Although he faced stiff competition from 10 other applicants, someone thinking only of themself might have stayed in the running, even if it meant holding onto the license until the property was ready for development.
That’s simply not who Mr. Brown is, though, and we applaud him for making this latest gesture of community support.