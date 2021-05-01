UP to University of Wyoming President Ed Seidel for his position on efforts to improve diversity, equity and inclusion at the state’s only public four-year college.
Yes, he’s an older white man in a state filled with them. But as a computational scientist with a history of global travel, he said he sees the need to increase diversity on the Laramie campus as a way to create a richer, more innovative environment. At the same time, though, he doesn’t believe in knee-jerk programs that could set things back in the long run.
Of course, that means he’s not moving fast enough for some people, but does that mean he’s doing nothing? Not from what he recently told a reporter from our sister publication, the Laramie Boomerang. In addition to giving attention to different racial and ethnic groups, Mr. Seidel is also interested in ensuring equity for different income brackets and geographies, including national and international students. And he said his ultimate goal is to cultivate an agenda that drives economic development and social well-being across the state.
Advocacy groups are right to keep pushing for change – we want to see inclusion of all groups in the university’s programs as soon as possible, too. They just need to have a little patience and keep a dialog going to achieve their desired results. With Mr. Seidel at the helm, we’re optimistic that will happen.
DOWN to Gov. Mark Gordon for allowing House Bill 127, the Legislature’s public health order bill, to become law without his signature.
We generally dislike this move by governors to state their disagreement with certain pieces of legislation by withholding their signature, rather than vetoing a bill and sending it back to the legislative branch. It seems like a cop-out – a way to say you didn’t support it without angering lawmakers so much they won’t work with you on things higher on your agenda. (But hey, that’s politics, right?)
In this case, because the bill doesn’t change as much as it could have, it seems Gov. Gordon decided it wasn’t worth dragging out the fight over how much authority those in his position and those at the local level should have. But had he vetoed it, the action would have sent a stronger message that it’s not appropriate to impose such limitations during an ongoing pandemic.
As approved, HB 127 applies to orders that restrict the movements of non-quarantined individuals, such as those that close businesses or limit gathering sizes. At the local level, such orders will be limited to an initial lifespan of 10 days, with any extension having to be approved by an elected body, such as a county commission. The governor is limited to an initial 60-day extension of statewide orders, though it is silent on additional extensions.
We agree with Gov. Gordon that a thorough review of Wyoming’s COVID-19 response should have been done before any bills were considered. That can still happen, of course, and we’re fairly certain it will. But this bill was premature, the governor said as much, and he should have rejected it outright.
UP to the Laramie County Library System staff for offering the Libby app by Overdrive to all area residents who have a current library card.
Through Libby, library patrons can borrow up to 10 ebooks, audiobooks, magazines and comics for up to 14 days, and videos for up to seven days. The easy-to-use app provides cardholders with access to these materials from their phones, tablets, computers and other e-reader devices, and automatically returns them to avoid late fees.
It works with Apple iOS 9+, Android 5.0+, Windows and Mac computers and Chromebooks. According to a news release, it also integrates with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay and Sonos speakers.
For many of us, this new feature won’t replace the joy of perusing shelves of books, magazines, newspapers and other physical media. But as an added service for those on the go, it really can’t be beat.
UP to Robert Slaughter, Preserve Historic Wyoming and the city of Cheyenne for working together to use money from the EPA’s Brownfields Revolving Loan Fund to remove asbestos and lead paint from the Bell Building downtown.
Located on Central Avenue between the Array Building and The Lincoln theater, it should be an attractive location for those who want to live near the ever-growing nightlife of downtown Cheyenne.
But let’s be clear: without this injection of more than $400,000 in environmental cleanup funds, the project very likely would not have been possible. We look forward to watching the renovation proceed and seeing the final result. But even more, we look forward to seeing similar efforts being made to renovate aging facilities downtown using these and other types of funds in the future.