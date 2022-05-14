UP to Cheyenne city officials for pressing Hynds Building owner David Hatch to move forward with selling the West Lincolnway building to potential developers or face possible eminent domain proceedings.
Normally, we fully support a property owner’s right to do what they want with their property, as long as it complies with city code. In this case, though, Mr. Hatch has rejected several offers during the six years he has owned the building that has been mostly empty for going on 40 years now.
Of course, it’s not just the Hynds Building that’s an eyesore and ongoing embarrassment for the Capital City. Some would argue the bigger issue is the empty “hole” adjacent to the Hynds, caused by the Mary’s Bake Shoppe fire nearly 20 years ago.
The problem is the two things are inextricably linked. There’s no practical way to renovate the Hynds without using part of the “hole” for HVAC equipment, emergency egress, etc. Mr. Hatch’s lack of movement on his building has left downtown with what Mayor Patrick Collins has described as “this beautiful lady who’s smiling downtown, and her two front teeth are out.”
Mr. Hatch and his Realtor, Jim Weaver, are correct to say it’s inappropriate for city officials to go into the building unannounced and inspect it to try to declare it blight. Adding it to the Urban Renewal Authority area without Mr. Hatch’s knowledge also is unprofessional, if, in fact, that’s what happened.
We remain hopeful that Mr. Hatch and the city will find an amicable way to resolve this longstanding impasse. If not, the unsightly situation could remain much longer as lawyers and courts get involved.
DOWN to Wyoming Republican Party leaders and elected delegates from outside Laramie County for sidelining the majority of the county’s delegates to the state party convention last weekend.
Laramie County GOP Chair Dani Olsen admits the state party bylaws were not followed properly when the county recently chose its alternates to the convention. Nominations apparently were not accepted from the floor, and voting was not by secret ballot.
But a separate complaint filed against four other county parties over failure to follow state bylaws were brushed aside in the blatantly biased effort to prevent the state’s largest county from having a voice at the annual meeting in Sheridan.
Although he has failed to return multiple calls from a Wyoming Tribune Eagle reporter, state GOP Chairman Frank Eathorne tries to convince anyone who will watch a YouTube video (only a dozen as of the Tuesday after the convention) that every decision “is made from the grassroots up.” But anyone who has been paying attention to the party machinations lately knows that’s nothing more than smoke and mirrors.
Mr. Eathorne and other party officials, including some inside the Laramie County GOP, continue to serve as puppet masters to the rank-and-file members who agree with their far-right positions on a variety of issues. Without any major opposition, they successfully silenced delegates from the state’s two largest counties, Laramie and Natrona, by focusing on minutiae that could have been addressed in a more professional and much less public manner.
We’ve said it before, and we’ll say it again: If reasonable, moderate Republicans care about the future of their party, they need to get involved. Run for precinct committee positions, attend party meetings and wrest control back from the likes of Mr. Eathorne, Ben Hornock, Joey Correnti and others. Otherwise, they, and the candidates they support, could make the transition from the loudest minority voices in the room to the majority.
UP to the Cheyenne Community Recreation and Events department for putting together another diverse lineup for the summer Fridays on the Plaza concert series.
Several of the featured artists are Wyoming natives: Jalan Crossland, Jimmy Keith & the Freeway Band, The Patti Fiasco and Josh Gonzales, the latter three of whom are from Cheyenne.
Out of 30 artists, there’s also a balanced mix of country, pop, alternative, rock, rap and jam bands. Some of the most well-known acts on the schedule are Nappy Roots, Twista and Red Jumpsuit Apparatus.
The schedule also includes two “Fridays Extended” concerts, where the Depot Plaza will be filled with music on days other than Friday. On Saturday, July 16, Twista will take the stage after Petey Pablo and DJ Sammy G. On Wednesday, July 27, also known as “Laramie County Day,” the mid-point of the 10-day Cheyenne Frontier Days celebration, local favorite Boogie Machine will be joined by Mike Morris.
The best part? All of this quality entertainment is completely free to the public, thanks to the generous sponsors who help the city make it possible. So mark your calendars, grab some friends and head downtown starting on June 3. We’ll see you there!