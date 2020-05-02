DOWN to protesters who gathered in front of the state Capitol both Monday, April 20, and Friday, April 24, to call for an immediate reopening of businesses and other gathering places statewide, as well as lifting other restrictions designed to prevent the spread of the deadly COVID-19 virus.
We’re certainly not opposed to these folks voicing their opposition to the closures. After all, it’s their First Amendment right to do so. And we want the economy to get going again as much as they do. But the fact they seem so oblivious to the serious consequences of quickly returning to the way things were before the pandemic is stunning.
These folks obviously have not been paying attention to the very real dangers of this virus. Though most of them didn’t have a clue where the others had been during the previous six weeks, they chose to stand close together, without masks, and shout their demands and questions. One woman even brought her infant to the second rally.
These folks should spend some time talking with Michael Hurt. The seemingly healthy 60-year-old Cheyenne man barely survived his battle with COVID-19, spending three weeks in the local hospital – 10 of those days on a ventilator. Even as he returned home, he was still testing positive for the virus, which means it was unclear when he would be able to hug his wife or touch his grandchildren again.
In his words, “You have to take it very serious, because I guarantee you, they don’t want to be in a situation I was in or feel the way I do now. ... definitely not something to be taken lightly at all.”
Thankfully, Gov. Mark Gordon IS taking the virus seriously and not bowing to the pressure to reopen too quickly. But he definitely deserves an UP for stepping out and engaging with these angry citizens, who were shouting their questions at him as if he were the devil incarnate.
Our governor did what most of his colleagues across the country have refused to do – engage with the protesters directly (although, wisely, at an appropriate distance). He certainly didn’t have to do so, and for that, we give him major props.
We also give him and his state health officer, Dr. Alexia Harrist, credit for reopening certain types of businesses slowly and based on the best testing data available (though certainly the key to fully returning to normal is more testing). Time will tell whether it ends up being too much too soon, but it’s certainly better than throwing the doors open wide and hoping for the best.
DOWN to the Laramie County School District 1 Board of Trustees for refusing to reconsider a proposal to switch from seven at-large members to four at-large and three elected by triad.
It’s clear from the tone of the discussion at the Monday, April 20, school board meeting that many of these elected leaders have no intention of making the logical shift to a board that still wouldn’t include equal representation across the district. Instead, they promised to “study” the broader issues of representation and equity.
While adding a delay for the study likely wouldn’t impact when it could be implemented (not until at least the 2022 election), our experience with many studies is that it takes the focus off the issue at hand, and then the issue is forgotten.
Besides, can’t we already guess what they’ll conclude? Everything’s just fine, don’t you know? All current trustees represent all parts of the district equally, which is how it should be, they’ll say. If south Cheyenne really wants one of their own on the board, they need to find a good candidate and work hard to get them elected. (Never mind the fact that economic disparity alone gives certain candidates an automatic advantage.)
All of us can see this for what it truly is – a smokescreen intended to give the current trustees cover until (they hope) the issue blows over. Residents can’t let that happen. They need to keep the heat on these elected officials until they – or their successors – do the right thing.
UP to teachers in Laramie County at all levels for working hard to make sure students finish the current school year as strong as possible, given the circumstances.
While the adjustment to “remote learning” has been tough for students and parents, it has been even more difficult for teachers, who must accommodate students who don’t have computer access at home, as well as those who do.
We certainly hope students and teachers are back together for the start of the 2020-21 school year, where they belong. In the meantime, we all owe a giant debt of gratitude to these educators, who are showing every day why teaching is a calling, not just a job.