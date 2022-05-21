DOWN to U.S. Sen. Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyo., for her disingenuous apology two days after delivering a commencement speech at the University of Wyoming.
During her address last Saturday, Lummis said, “Even fundamental scientific truths, such as the existence of two sexes, male and female, are subject to challenge these days.” Not surprisingly, that comment was met with a chorus of boos from many of those in the audience.
Ms. Lummis’ reaction? A smile and a pause as she waited for the reaction to die down so she could continue delivering her prepared remarks. And therein lies the first problem: the junior senator from Cheyenne either didn’t know her audience very well or didn’t care as she lobbed that grenade into what should have been a celebration of individual accomplishments and academic freedom.
But if her disdain for those who disagree with her wasn’t clear enough in the moment, it was exacerbated Monday morning when she put out the classic “I’m sorry you were offended by what I said” non-apology:
“My reference to the existence of two sexes was intended to highlight the times in which we find ourselves, times in which the metric of biological sex is under debate with potential implications for the shared Wyoming value of equality. I share the fundamental belief that women and men are equal, but also acknowledge that there are biological differences and circumstances in which these differences need to be recognized. That being said, it was never my intention to make anyone feel un-welcomed or disrespected, and for that I apologize.”
Again, no apology to those nonbinary, intersex, transgender or other diverse members of the audience and their allies. No acknowledgement that she was factually wrong about the “fundamental scientific truth” that she incorrectly touted. Just an “I’m sorry you felt disrespected.”
This performance and reaction once again reinforces how out of step with reality many Wyoming politicians find themselves these days. Unfortunately, it also shows how little they care.
UP to the Wyoming Legislature’s Joint Revenue Committee for voting to create a draft bill that would increase the state’s cigarette tax for the first time since 2003.
The current tax of 60 cents on a 20-cigarette pack is significantly lower than other states. In fact, the Equality State is tied with Virginia for 44th lowest cigarette tax, according to a January report from the Federation of Tax Administrators.
Raising the rate would both generate more revenue for our state, and help decrease health care costs by encouraging some people to quit smoking and keeping others from starting. That will only be true, though, if the increase is significant enough to make people think twice about making a tobacco purchase.
When the committee takes up the issue again in September, it needs to be bold and do the right thing, no matter what groups show up in opposition.
DOWN to Laramie County Board of Commissioners Chairman Troy Thompson for so far declining to consider a resolution recently passed by the Cheyenne City Council to voice disagreement with the state’s liquor license statutes.
Sponsored by City Councilman Richard Johnson, the resolution states, in part, that “The municipalities of Laramie County recognize the need for improvement for quality of life throughout Laramie County through existing residents, as well as prospective new residents. This would include, but (is) not limited to, our workforce development strategy to encourage the residents who reside in Laramie County to stay here for quality of life and not seeking entertainment in other locales.”
The resolution was written in the wake of a lengthy process in which the City Council considered nine applications for one available retail liquor license, which was created based on the amount of population growth recorded in the 2020 census. Mr. Johnson hoped to send a unified message to state lawmakers, who have agreed to take up the issue later this year.
Earlier this week, Mr. Thompson told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle that he sees this as “an issue for the municipalities” and “one that WAM (the Wyoming Association of Municipalities) should take up.” Besides, he said, Laramie County has 55 liquor licenses available, so why should commissioners get involved?
Because, Mr. Thompson, the city of Cheyenne is a part of Laramie County, and its success impacts yours. Just because the county has plenty of licenses doesn’t mean it’s a problem for someone else.
Mr. Thompson also seems to want no part of the process of potentially devaluing retail liquor licenses, which can sell in Cheyenne for as much as $250,000. But there are ways to address that issue, and we hope to see Laramie County commissioners stand with their municipal counterparts for the good of the county as a whole.