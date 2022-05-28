UP to Laramie County Community College officials, as well as those at two other colleges in the state, for quickly implementing the new bachelor of applied science degree programs authorized by the Wyoming Legislature.
In 2019, in response to the establishment of new educational attainment goals, lawmakers voted to allow community colleges to offer BAS degrees in a variety of academic areas. The hope was that by not limiting a bachelor's degree to Wyoming's only four-year public university in Laramie, more people would seek a post-secondary degree or a professional certificate.
That goal is starting to be realized. The applied science programs at LCCC, Central Wyoming College in Riverton and Western Wyoming Community College in Rock Springs launched in the fall of 2020. Earlier this month, LCCC honored a total of 17 BAS degree recipients, with nine in Applied Management and eight from its Healthcare Management program. CWC graduated eight students total in three different programs, while WWCC had three in its one program.
It was great to see the first cohort of BAS graduates walk across the stage. With programs under way at Northwest College in Powell and the Northern Wyoming Community College District in Sheridan, we look forward to many more in the years to come.
DOWN to State Treasurer Curt Meier for failing to step up and take responsibility for the delays that have caused the 2021 annual comprehensive financial report to be delayed by nearly six months.
It remains to be seen whether staff at the State Auditor's Office and outside auditors from Cheyenne's MHP LLC will be able to meet Tuesday's deadline for finalizing the 2021 report. But it's clear from testimony at a recent meeting of the Wyoming Legislature's Select Committee on Capital Financing and Investments that several state agencies – primarily the State Treasurer's Office – were either unable to meet deadlines or provided inaccurate information.
In the case of the Treasurer's Office, State Auditor Kristi Racines said she was initially missing $27.5 billion in cash and investment information finalized in an auditable form out of the state's $32 billion in total financial assets. That information has since been collected, and the external auditors have reviewed the second draft of the report.
Yet, when committee members asked Mr. Meier whether the delay could negatively impact the state's credit rating, cause it to lose more than $1.2 billion in federal funding or fail for the first time in 22 years to earn the Finance Officers Association designation of excellence in financial reporting, he said he would have to ask his staff when the report would be issued and whether any funds were jeopardized.
We understand a lot of factors contributed to the delay, but Mr. Meier is the department head and, ultimately, the buck stops at his desk. His consistent failure to answer questions and criticisms from state lawmakers makes us wonder whether he’s qualified to retain the job in this fall’s election.
UP to Laramie County Republican Party members for rejecting attempts to encourage the ouster of the party chairperson, Dani Olsen, as well as certain other party members.
The votes at the May 17 LCGOP meeting came in the wake of controversy related to the failure to seat the full Laramie County delegation at the Wyoming State Republican Convention earlier this month. Because local party leaders failed to follow state bylaws exactly when it came time to select alternates to the convention, convention attendees voted to seat only three of the 37 delegates from the state's most populous county.
Mrs. Olsen took full responsibility for the mistake, and both she and other party leaders agreed to step aside and let the rest of the county's delegation participate without them. That wasn't acceptable to the majority of delegates, however.
Ben Hornok said he brought the local resolution to ask for Mrs. Olsen's resignation, but he wasn't recommending people vote in favor of it, only that they vote their conscience. It failed overwhelmingly on a voice vote.
A separate resolution was brought by Mike Heath to request Mr. Hornok and four others resign their precinct committee posts and refrain from any involvement with the local GOP. Mrs. Olsen requested a motion to table that resolution indefinitely, which passed 77-24 on a roll-call vote.
On the one hand, this internal squabbling mirrors what's happening at the state level, as a small group sides with Wyoming Republican Party Chairman Frank Eathorne and his far-right supporters. On the other, it shows a willingness to not be divided and instead focus on getting Republicans elected to as many local and state offices as possible.
We applaud local Republican leaders for keeping their eyes on the prize and refusing to let a few bad apples spoil the pie.