UP to the Cheyenne Community Recreation and Events Department staff for creating an exciting new lineup for the return of Fridays on the Plaza, along with a dynamic and professional new logo.
Starting next Friday, residents are invited to once again gather at the downtown Depot Plaza for music, fellowship, food and fun. The opening act begins at 5:30 p.m., with the headliner taking the stage at 7:30, which makes this the perfect way to relax, unwind and ease into the weekend.
As the event’s founding organization, we here at the Wyoming Tribune Eagle are eager to see friends and neighbors get together to celebrate the (hopefully) tail end of the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as dance and sing along to local bands, plus some from northern California, Nashville and New York City.
Now let’s just hope Mother Nature cooperates so everyone can enjoy this well-deserved return to normalcy. (For more information, and a detailed lineup of performers, check out https://tinyurl.com/fridaysontheplazacheyenne.)
DOWN to U.S. Sens. John Barrasso and Cynthia Lummis, both R-Wyo., for failing to support the creation of a bipartisan commission to study the events that led up to the Jan. 6 mob invasion of the U.S. Capitol.
Both of our senators say they just want to move past Jan. 6 and focus their attention on President Joe Biden’s policies. But that’s like saying after the terrorist attacks of 9/11/01, “Who cares where the hijackers were from? Let’s just move on.”
Once again, U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., is our only federal delegate who’s making sense here. And it’s disingenuous of Mr. Barrasso, Ms. Lummis and others to try to paint this commission as a partisan effort. In fact, it is the result of months of negotiations between House Homeland Security Committee Chairman Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., and New York Rep. John Katko, the committee’s ranking Republican.
According to the Associated Press, “the commission would have 10 members – five appointed by Democrats and five appointed by Republicans. The chairperson would be appointed by Democrats, and the vice chairperson would be appointed by Republicans. Subpoenas could only be issued if there is agreement between those two heads or by a vote of a majority of the commission.” To call it “the Pelosi commission” is nonsense, and our elected officials know it.
We would like to think the future security of the Capitol – the place they work and the place where they had to hide for safety on Jan. 6 – would be reason enough for them to support this bipartisan effort. But if for no other reason than to keep the Democrats from pressing ahead without them, Ms. Lummis and Mr. Barrasso should change their tune.
DOWN to state Sen. Anthony Bouchard, R-Cheyenne, for downplaying the fact that he impregnated a 14-year-old girl when he was 18, characterizing it as a “Romeo and Juliet” situation instead.
Mr. Bouchard only revealed the relationship because the British tabloid the Daily Mail was about to break the story online. But the fact that he tried to portray himself as the victim in his video message to supporters (“This is really a message about how dirty politics is. … That’s why good people don’t run for office.”) is even more disgusting than his past.
Mr. Bouchard is trying to pull the wool over Wyoming voters’ eyes by claiming he’s an upstanding, honest politician. But ask any of his former political opponents here in Laramie County if that’s true, and they will surely laugh in your face. Because time and again, Mr. Bouchard, his staff and supporters have engaged in smear campaigns, both online and by mail.
No, Mr. Bouchard will not get sympathy from us, and he shouldn’t from you, either. It’s high time for Wyomingites of all political persuasions to see him for what he really is – a political opportunist who moved here simply to prey on the fears of gun owners in an attempt to elevate himself to power. No matter how frustrated they are with Rep. Cheney, they can’t allow that to happen.
UP to Cheyenne resident Bob Nelson for putting his extensive military memorabilia collection on display for everyone to see at his new Military Memorial Museum, 1717 Carey Ave.
On Memorial Day, we encourage residents to take a few minutes to check out this latest addition to our community, which has a long, storied history of military service and connections to all branches of the service. (An added bonus: Admission is free on Monday for the grand opening and just $5 any other day.)
As you do, pause to remember all who have given their lives in military service to our great nation. Because more than barbecues and an extra day off, that’s what Memorial Day is about.