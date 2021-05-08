UP to Wyoming first lady Jennie Gordon’s Wyoming Hunger Initiative for launching its new Grow a Little Extra campaign.
In partnership with the University of Wyoming Extension, this new program is an offshoot of WHI’s Food from the Farm + Ranch initiative. Because two WHI regional directors, Caitlin Youngquist and Lori Dickinson, are both UW Extension educators, they came up with the idea of bringing the two organizations together and encouraging gardeners to do as the title says – grow some extra produce beyond what they plan to use and donate it for distribution by local food pantries.
In addition to targeting home gardeners, Ms. Youngquist and Ms. Dickinson are encouraging churches or community organizations that want to start a new garden to grow food for the community. They’re also promoting the idea of existing community gardens dedicating one or two sections for gardeners to grow food specifically for food distribution groups.
WHI has also distributed seed packets to UW Extension offices in all 23 counties and the Wind River Indian Reservation for anyone interested in picking them up free of charge. (For more information, go online to www.nohungerwyo.org/grow.)
This is just one more way that the Wyoming Hunger Initiative has proven to be an invaluable resource in our state, especially during a time of increased need like the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Kudos to all involved!
DOWN to people who fail to take the time to find a trash can to properly discard disposable face masks handed out by stores and other public venues.
We imagine these folks are so frustrated with being required to wear the face covering that they rip it off the minute they step outside and throw it to the ground in frustration. If this describes you, we’d ask you to pause and consider what might happen to that mask after you walk away.
Like plastic grocery sacks, it might blow around until it ends up tangled in a bush or tree or around a bird’s neck. More likely, though, it will end up in a gutter, where it is one more piece of unsightly evidence that some people simply don’t care about anything other than their own inconvenience.
Please, consider being a better person next time and disposing of these masks properly. Or, better yet, bring your own reusable mask to avoid having to use the single-use ones in the first place. (To learn more about how you can join a community-wide effort next weekend to clean up this and other unsightly rubbish, read Sunday’s WTE.)
UP to Cheyenne resident Jean Richardson for continuing to operate Project Prom, even amid the extra challenges created by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Since starting the all-volunteer effort 15 years ago, Ms. Richardson has provided hundreds of free prom dresses to local students who might not have been able to attend without this support. She accepts donations to fund the ongoing effort, and several individuals and businesses in the community help support the effort with dress donations and free or reduced-price dry-cleaning.
But this year, “the prom dress lady” put out a call for a different kind of help. With more than 500 gowns filling the bottom level of her home, and young grandchildren to enjoy, this retired dental hygienist is looking for someone (or more) to partner with so she can gradually turn over the reins.
If you’re willing and able to help her keep this program going, please contact Ms. Richardson at 307-640-6430. In the meantime, we once again say thanks to her and her supporters for helping make young women’s prom dreams come true.
UP to Visit Cheyenne for turning a $60,000 targeted ad buy into $1.3 million in tourist spending last fall through the holiday season.
The local convention and visitors bureau announced recently that results provided by the digital marketing company Conversant show at least 7,700 people visited Laramie County between September and February as a result of the ad campaign. According to a news release, the company is able to track the devices where the ads were served and then later track whether those devices were seen in the local area during and after the campaign.
The campaign focused on outdoor adventure; “Cheyenne Chic,” or the unexpected side of Cheyenne; and the Old West Holiday promotion. Following a summer that saw the unprecedented cancellation of Cheyenne Frontier Days, Visit Cheyenne officials knew they needed to do something to bring visitors to the capital city, as well as to get local residents out and about – safely – during the holiday season.
This 22-to-1 return on investment of local lodging tax dollars was impressive, and we applaud Visit Cheyenne CEO Dominic Bravo, VP and Director of Sales and Marketing Jim Walter and their staff for their success.