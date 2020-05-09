UP to the local business community for following state and local guidelines, and taking the necessary steps to protect customers as they reopen their shops and start offering services once again.
We know the past seven weeks have been incredibly difficult for nearly all business owners and their employees. And, unfortunately, it’s not over for many of them, as both the state of Wyoming and Laramie County have (wisely) opted for a phased approach to reopening the economy, keeping some businesses closed longer and allowing limited reopening of others in the coming weeks.
But we don’t hear them complaining – at least not publicly. Those we’ve talked to have been incredibly gracious and understanding of the severity of the COVID-19 virus. They don’t want to contribute to its spread by opening too soon, and many have chosen to stay closed for now, rather than risk it. That attitude deserves our thanks and praise.
We also know how much everyone is anxious for things to get back to normal. We’re right there with you. But that can only happen if we all continue to take precautions to keep each other healthy as we start interacting more and more. Which is why we give a …
DOWN to those people who continue to go to grocery stores and other places of business without a face covering of some kind.
We understand that maybe not everyone has a mask at this point, but it’s easy to take a bandana or a piece of an old T-shirt and fashion a makeshift face covering. (WTE photographer Michael Cummo shows you how to do it in about 90 seconds using a piece of cloth and two rubber bands at WyomingNews.com. And for more information, go to https://www.tinyurl.com/cdcclothmasks or open the printable PDF fact sheet attached to this editorial online.)
Both state and national health experts have said face coverings help reduce the virus’s spread in places where social distancing is difficult. Are they uncomfortable? Sure, to some degree. Do we wish we didn’t have to wear them? Of course.
But remember: You’re not doing it for yourself, you’re doing it to protect those around you. And since it’s so easy to spread COVID-19, even when you have no symptoms, to not wear one just reeks of selfishness and lack of compassion.
UP to local pharmacist Kelsey James for seeing a need in our community and working quickly to fill it.
Today, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., residents can drop off items at the Kiwanis Community House in Lions Park during the first-ever Wyoming Way Donation Day. The supply drive will be accepting products like perishable and nonperishable food, toiletries, cleaning supplies, and dog food and treats.
As COVID-19 forces the annual Cheyenne Day of Giving to move to an online fundraiser for now (which we also encourage you to support at cheyennedayofgiving.org), this drive-thru, drop-off idea is designed to help fill the gap.
We applaud Ms. James for her determination and ability to pull together this event in such a short amount of time. And thanks to volunteers from Needs Inc. and the police and fire departments for helping out.
UP to everyone who is working hard to protect and support us during this ongoing pandemic.
In addition to the medical staff, first responders and grocery store workers, we’re thinking of the staff at the Wyoming Department of Health, who are working to process COVID-19 tests and track cases, then communicate with residents about what can and can’t be done to protect us from this deadly virus. We’re thinking of those at the Wyoming Department of Workforce Services, who have been inundated with phone calls and online applications from residents needing unemployment insurance benefits, and worked countless hours processing those applications as quickly as possible to get assistance to those in need.
We’re thinking of the local homeless shelter staff, food pantry workers, and those working in and supporting the local businesses that have remained open. We’re thinking of the warehouse workers, truck drivers, train crews, package delivery personnel and others who make sure goods continue to get to the stores and our homes.
We’re thinking of the school staff and support personnel who are making sure children have enough food to eat through feeding programs that have now been expanded to include weekend meal service. We’re thinking of the mental health service providers who are doing their very best to provide much-needed counseling and conversation to those of us who suffer from depression and anxiety, which is only made worse by our current situation.
There are way more people and groups that deserve our appreciation than we have space to name today, but rest assured that if you’ve been out doing your job in the past seven weeks, it hasn’t gone unnoticed. Thank you, thank you, thank you!