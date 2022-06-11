UP to Wyoming State Parks, Historic Sites and Trails, in partnership with Cheyenne Regional Medical Center, for launching a new campaign to let people using state facilities know about how to get mental health assistance.
With the theme “YouMatter,” the promotional campaign includes informational posters at state parks and historic sites that include how to “reach out for help via phone (1-800-273-TALK) or text (741-741).”
We agree with State Parks and Cultural Resources Director Darin Westby that this effort is worthwhile if it simply raises awareness of the suicide prevention resources that exist in the state with the highest per capita suicide rate in the nation. At the same time, we’re glad to see Gov. Mark Gordon acknowledge that “more can be done, and we are actively engaged in this area.”
Which brings us to our next item ...
UP to Rep. Sue Wilson, R-Cheyenne, and the rest of the Legislature’s Joint Labor, Health and Social Services Committee for beginning to address a lack of sufficient mental health resources.
At a June 3 meeting in Riverton, the committee spent half the day talking about how to fill the gaps in mental health crisis care. This covers situations where a person’s behavior puts them at risk of hurting themselves or others, and/or prevents them from being able to care for themselves or function in society.
We agree that providing more access to crisis stabilization services across the state will help keep these situations from devolving into a law enforcement issue. Yet, ask any mental health provider in Wyoming if that goes far enough, and the answer will almost certainly be no.
Lawmakers, Gov. Gordon and the state Department of Health need to spend time during this interim session also addressing the lack of non-emergent mental health services. That means increasing remote access to providers, encouraging providers to set up shop in the Equality State, improving access to low-cost mental health services and, yes, expanding Medicaid coverage so that more people qualify.
Failure to do so will likely only add to the pressure on mental health crisis services, and, worse, could lead to more needless deaths.
DOWN to members of Wyoming’s congressional delegation for failing to speak out strongly against gun violence or offering any practical solutions in the immediate aftermath of the Uvalde, Texas, grade school massacre.
Rep. Liz Cheney mentioned Uvalde at the end of a statement issued when she tested positive for COVID-19. Sen. John Barrasso took to Twitter, saying, “What happened in Uvalde, Texas is absolutely horrific. Only a truly evil individual would go into a school to murder innocent children. Our focus right now must be on the families of the victims, the survivors, and the first responders.”
Sen. Cynthia Lummis also initially said she doubted that increased gun limits proposed by some in Congress would be acceptable to her constituents. Only this past week has she acknowledged she may have been wrong in that initial assessment due to a high volume of calls from Wyoming residents and “how receptive Wyoming callers seem to be to address guns in some manner.”
It’s time for Lummis, Barrasso, Cheney and their colleagues to stop listening to the gun lobbyists and start paying attention to what the parents of American schoolchildren are so desperately crying out for – action to help prevent another Uvalde, Sandy Hook, Columbine, etc.
UP to the Legislature’s Travel, Recreation, Wildlife and Cultural Resources Committee for voting recently to draft another bill to launch a statewide film production incentive.
If you’ve ever watched to the very end of a film or television show’s credits, you’ve no doubt seen the Georgia peach logo. And these days, it’s everywhere. That’s because the Georgia Entertainment Industry Investment Act grants an income tax credit of 20% to qualified productions, which include feature films, television movies or series, documentaries, commercials and music video projects.
According to Georgia.org, “the film and television industries generated $9.5 billion for the state in revenue in 2018, but the economic impacts extend much further. Countless jobs are created in the process. Everything from electricians and lighting to stage construction and real estate.”
Since Georgia’s climate is much warmer than Wyoming’s, we know it’s very unlikely the Cowboy State would rake in that kind of cash. But something is better than very little, and with the exception of Quentin Tarantino’s “Django Unchained,” most big-budget Hollywood productions choose to let British Columbia, Montana or other places stand in for Wyoming, rather than incur the extra cost of filming here.
Frankly, we’re tired of seeing the peach; we’d rather see the bucking bronc logo in its place. It’s time for Wyoming lawmakers to pass a tax incentive package that helps the state Office of Tourism lure more film crews to the state.