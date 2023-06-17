High school memorial has special meaning to students and their familiesUP to Central High ROTC Cadet Reuben McGuire and the whole Central ROTC team for creating a memorial at the local high school honoring Central alumni who have died in military service.

Students researched graduates from both Central High School and its predecessor, Cheyenne High School, who served and died in battle. They covered the time period between 1869, when Cheyenne High School was founded, through the Spanish-American War and up through the War on Terror.

WE WANT TO KNOW WHAT YOU THINK:

Contact us via email at opinion@wyomingnews.com.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus